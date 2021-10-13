Kilgore DAR chapter presents Women in American History Awards

KILGORE — Two women instrumental in the Rangerettes program were honored by the Samuel Paul Dinkins chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution this past weekend. The Kilgore DAR chapter presented posthumous Women in American History awards to Gussie Nell Davis, founder and first director of the Rangerettes, and Jeanne Denman Hale, who, in addition to many other accomplishments, founded Rangerettes Forever, the first alumni group of its kind.