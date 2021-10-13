CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Luuk van Dijk previews the deep grooves of ADE’s DGTL event series with new playlist

By Dancing Astronaut Staff
dancingastronaut.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long, long road, but Amsterdam Dance Event is officially back on business. Leading the charge of this year’s expansive festival lineup is none other than Holland’s very own DGTL. The sustainability focused event promoter has truly asserted themselves as a mainstay, if not trendsetter of European dance music, always landing on the perfect cocktail of top tier billings, forward thinking production, and exhilarating venues.

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixmag.net

A guide to the best parties, events and tips for ADE 2021

Heading to Amsterdam Dance Event this year? here’s everything you need to know. Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is electronic music’s most anticipated industry conference, but with changes to the Netherland’s ongoing COVID restrictions, the event is due to look a little different in 2021. If you haven’t heard of ADE before, fear not - we’re here to tell you all about it, and to give you an insight into how you can safely make your way to the prestigious event this year.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Boris Brejcha shares groove-dominating ‘Vodka & Orange’ EP

Just two months after the release of his Matrix EP, Boris Brejcha is advancing his energy-shifting voyage with his three-track Vodka & Orange EP, released via Ultra Records. The German DJ is upping the ante once again with his high-tech minimal sonics, turning in the new extended play after releasing his “Twisted Reality (Edit)” in September as well as “Spicy” with Ginger, which is the debut single from his upcoming seventh studio album, Never Stop Dancing, set to release in November.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Charlotte de Witte traverses to underground roots on high-tempo EP, ‘Asura’

Charlotte de Witte has returned to unleash her sweltering three-track EP Asura on her very own label KNTXT. Following her August released remix of Age Of Love‘s 1990 trance classic “The Age Of Love” with Enrico Sangiuliano, the Belgian techno superstar’s newest offering travels back in time for some welcoming inspiration from her underground roots. On the EP, de Witte shares,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Josh Charm secures milestone tenth original on STMPD RCRDS, ‘Let You Go’

The amount of STMPD RCRDS members that can read back 10 releases on their label record are few and far between, and Josh Charm has officially joined that exclusive club. Dating back to 2019’s “Too Close For Comfort,” Josh Charm has continued to put out a steady stream of music on Martin Garrix’s label, now reaching a career milestone with his tenth original, “Let You Go.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
dancingastronaut.com

Premiere: Rising Chicago force DJ G-String shares floor-ready VIP edit of ‘Your Love’

For those that haven’t caught on-to DJ G-String, that’s likely about to change. The rising Chicago-based DJ/producer is quickly carving out a name for herself with a fierce disposition in the studio, and especially behind the decks. Drawing from a number of formative influences across the house, future-bass, and pop genres, G-String is building out a solid arsenal of original works, the latest addition being a new VIP remix of her own single, “Your Love.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Elderbrook finalizes highly anticipated ‘Innerlight EP’ [Stream]

After the title track of Elderbrook’s Inner Light generated north of 5.5 million streams on Spotify, the English producer’s four-track EP has landed, unifying all four tracklistings. The first Bob Moses-assisted single hit digital streaming shelves back in July, and was followed by the official music video‘s release in mid-August.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Pegboard Nerds and More Plastic take listeners for ‘The Ride’ of their lives

Pegboard Nerds and have teamed up for a thriller of a new single, “The Ride,” out now via Monstercat. Featuring old-school sounds that rile fans up into a cascading beat, “The Ride” seamlessly blends the best of both Pegboard Nerds and More Plastic. “The Ride” follows Pegboard Nerds and More...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Ryos converts longtime YouTube intro into progressive house ‘Monster’ on Revealed Recordings

For anyone that’s followed along time Ryos‘ YouTube channel over the years, his newest delivery on Revealed Recordings is something that should sound more than familiar. Adding to an already memorable calendar that’s included his two-for-one single with Maggie Szabo “Midsummer Nights,” “Fool’s Gold,” and a headlining seat on the label’s 10th anniversary remix EP, Ryos has now converted his longtime YouTube intro into an actual single, “Monster.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ade#Van Dijk#Grooves#Dance Music#Amsterdam Dance Event#Dgtl#European
dancingastronaut.com

WE ARE FURY drop new single ‘Talking To Ghosts’ with Nikademis and SOUNDR

WE ARE FURY are back at their melodic best with their new single “Talking To Ghosts” with Nikademis and SOUNDR. After releasing their first single of 2021, a groovy and nostalgic sounding record, “Remember,” which included a full remix pack, the Canadian duo returns to its melodic roots with the sophomore release.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

[WATCH] Armin van Buuren Celebrates ADE with Special ASOT Episode

Amsterdam Dance Event -ADE- is back, and with it, our favorite shows and yearly traditions. Armin van Buuren just made an ADE special ASOT episode. A State Of Trance Episode 1038 took place in the recognizable Armin studio, with Ruben de Ronde co-hosting As usual. However, the episode moved to AFAS Live for a real ADE celebration.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

AREA21 formally brand debut album ‘Greatest Hits Vol. 1,’ share final preview ‘Own The Night’

Just days after scoring their very own custom kit in FIFA 22, AREA21’s debut album finally bears both a name and artwork ahead of its November 12 arrival. Martin Garrix and Maejor had been slowly trickling out information surrounding their alias’ project since the former first disclosed its existence exactly one year ago during ADE’s virtual edition, with the two formally branding it Greatest Hits Vol. 1 and pairing the transmission with its sixth tracklist extension, “Own The Night.”
FIFA
dancingastronaut.com

Damon Albarn shares second album single, ‘The Tower Of Montevideo’

Damon Albarn is due to release his sophomore solo LP, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, on November 12 via Transgressive Records, and has shared the second single from the upcoming record. “The Tower Of Montevideo” finds Albarn honoring South America, and is named after a building built in the 1920’s in Uruguay’s capital, Motenvideo, Palacio Salvo.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
dancingastronaut.com

New Amsterdam museum dedicated exclusively to electronic music to open

On October 29, a museum dedicated to electronic music—the first of its kind, according to founders—will formally open its doors to indulge audiophiles in six dance-driven exhibitions and 15 installations. Our House will merge photo galleries, flyers, interactive turntables, documentaries, a 4D audio-visual experience known as “The Culture Ride,” and drum machines with contributions from industry fixtures such as Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, The Frankie Knuckles Foundation, and more.
MUSEUMS
dancingastronaut.com

Disclosure issues a club-focused DJ-Kicks mix via !K7 Records

Following their recent !K7 Records-backed single, “Observer Effect,” Disclosure‘s specially curated DJ-Kicks mix is now streaming everywhere. Featuring unreleased tunes by Harry Wolfman, Arfa x Joe, and Disclosure themselves, DJ Kicks: Disclosure is a 12-track triumph. Effortlessly fluid and untouchably groovy, the !K7 offering explores an array of house-sustained soundscapes.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Dabin shares emotive third studio album, ‘Between Broken’

Finally indulging fans with “Feel Like,” his final single in the lead up to his new album back in August, Dabin has brought forth his third studio LP, Between Broken in full. The 13-track endeavor is highly anticipated follow-up to his lauded sophomore album, Wild Youth. Intricate while altogether cohesive,...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Tommy Trash launches new record label Milky Wave, shares debut release, ‘Satisfy’

Tommy Trash has launched his own record label, Milky Wave, minting the new imprint with its inaugural release, “Satisfy.” Wanting to go deeper into the world of house music, Milky Wave allows for the veteran selector to release music on his own terms. The track blends Trash’s signature electro sound with groovy melodic house tropes, the higher vocal tones contrasting nicely with the track’s deeper instrumentals. Speaking on the release, Trash said in a press statement,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

3LAU releases world’s first fan-owned song, ‘Worst Case’ with CXLOE

With over a decade worth of production experience under his belt, 3LAU sets out to embark on a lucrative and disruptive endeavor within the music industry. Recently unveiling his newest company Royal—an NFT-based platform where artists are able to combine monetary efforts directly with fans for the first time—3LAU has now released the first fan-owned song in history, “Worst Case.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Tiësto continues 2021 hot streak with new ‘Together Again’ EP

It’s a good day when there’s a Tiësto release, and an even better day when that release includes five brand new tracks. The latest EP, titled Together Again, represents a long-awaited return to the club—for fans and Tiësto alike. While the Dutch superstar rides a wave of momentum from his recent radio-friendly single alongside Latin superstar Karol G, Together Again simply exudes Tiësto’s appreciation for being able to return to the club, arguably setting the agenda for next year’s trending sounds along the way.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Claude VonStroke, Harry Romero connect on ‘House Stepper’

Claude VonStroke and Harry Romero have teamed up for the first time to release their bouncy tech-house collaboration “House Stepper.” Together, the Dirtybird founder and New Jersey-born house music icon are welcoming back VonStroke’s annual boutique Dirtybird Campout festival with their new single slated as the opening track of Dirtybird’s Campout Compilation 2021. Other acts including Bachelors Of Science, Cour T., E.R.N.E.S.T.O, Ardalan, KrazySucio, Black V Neck, Arnold & Lane, Dipzy, and Teknicoz & JYNX will appear on the compilation as well.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Spotify's New Music Friday Playlist Favors Indie and Women Artists, According to New Study

Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist tends to benefit independent label and women artists the most, according to a new study. Published in the International Journal of Industrial Organization, research conducted by the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management concluded that indie and women artists are platformed the most on the wildly popular playlist, which is curated each week by Spotify’s editors.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy