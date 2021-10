The Baltimore Ravens were able to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in Week 5 of the 2021 season large in part due to the masterful performance of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The game looked to be all but over once Indianapolis went up by 19 points with just over three minutes to go in the third quarter, but Baltimore dug deep and found a way to pull out an incredible victory.

