Rhode Island is such a delightfully creepy state and, in our opinion, the perfect place to celebrate Halloween. There are almost too many haunted spots to count, and new or unknown hauntings pop up all the time, meaning that it’s tough for an enthusiast to get bored here. One great way to revel in all the scariness that Rhode Island has to offer is by taking a road trip to some of her MOST haunted spots. Read on below for a great way to spend an October day.

