On Friday night Sorba Thomas charted another memorable moment in his spectacular rise, coming off the bench in Prague to make his Wales debut in a World Cup qualifier (drawn 2-2) nine months on from leaving Boreham Wood to join Huddersfield in the Championship. “In the first meeting we had with him we asked him about his career goals, his hopes, and he said he wants to play for Wales,” says Leigh Bromby, Huddersfield’s head of football operations. “He was adamant. He said: ‘I want to play for Wales because of my mum.’”

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO