The federal Opportunity Zones program, designed to encourage investment in downtrodden and neglected low-income areas such as north St. Louis, is coming under increased scrutiny amid indications the zones have been turned into just another tax dodge for the wealthy. In other cases, including St. Louis, the main areas targeted for improvement through tax incentives haven’t quite seen the desired benefits. Investors in some cases are reaping tax breaks by putting their money into already-thriving areas instead of the ones that really need help.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO