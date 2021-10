More than 100 countries have adopted a key declaration at a UN biodiversity conference hosted in China’s Kunming, according to the country’s environment minister. Huang Runqiu announced the signing of the “Kunming Declaration” after the third day of the virtual meeting on Wednesday. The UN-led deal between over a hundred countries is part of efforts to give new impetus to global efforts to protect biodiversity. Mr Huang told the UN Biodiversity Conference in Kunming that the main purpose of the declaration was to “reflect the political will of all parties and send a strong message to the international community...

CHINA ・ 5 DAYS AGO