FIFA disciplinary cases into Hungary, Albania crowd unrest
FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Hungarian, English, Albanian and Polish football federations after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers. Hungary is facing a fresh FIFA punishment after its supporters fought with police in the stands at Wembley Stadium just after kickoff against England on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward. Poland’s game in Tirana in Group I was suspended for around 20 minutes after Karol Świderski was struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans after scoring. Poland’s players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.kion546.com
