Medicare Patients Don't Compare Plans

By Cheryl Clark
MedPage Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than seven in 10 Medicare beneficiaries didn't check or compare their health plans in 2018 for changes in drug plan pricing, Medicare Advantage plan costs, or provider networks for 2019 -- leaving them vulnerable to surprising price increases and reductions in the array of doctors their plans will cover.

