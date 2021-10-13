Medicare Patients Don't Compare Plans

Strom Center in Monmouth and Oquawka will be holding informational meetings to introduce the 2022 Medicare D plans as well as share Medicare updates including, deductibles, premiums, supplement plans, advantage plans, preventative services, programs available beyond Medicare, comparing options with persons with employer insurances, and programs lowering prescription costs. Sign-up is not required for the meetings, but appreciated to ensure enough handouts are available. The informational meetings in Monmouth are scheduled for Wednesday, October 20th from 6 to 7:30 pm and Thursday, October 21st from 1:30 to 3 pm. A meeting will also be held at the Oquawka Strom Center on Thursday, October 21st from 1 to 3 pm. For more information, contact Strom Center at 309-734-5677.
