Programmer vs. Developer vs. Engineer: What’s the Difference?

By Christopher Tozzi
itprotoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes a software developer different from a programmer or software engineer? You may be tempted to answer “not much.” To a certain degree, these terms are interchangeable. They all refer in a generic sense to someone who helps create software. But, when you dive deeper, you realize that there are important differences among software developers, software engineers and programmers. The terminology you choose to use plays an important role in defining job functions--not to mention setting expectations around salary and career trajectories.

www.itprotoday.com

Comments / 0

