Brief clearing, then more showers!

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Summer-like day in mid-October on Thursday, complete with some Summer-like storms. We've got a little more rain to get through before we settle into a stretch of dry conditions later this weekend. Tonight. A passing cold front will drive out Thursday's showers and thunderstorms tonight, and will usher...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy