Brief clearing, then more showers!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure is forecast to move into the Ohio Valley today while strong high pressure sits to the across Ontario and extending into Northern Maine. As low pressure continues to push towards the area, light rain will continue to spread north and east across the state. The steadiest of the rain will fall over areas south and west of Bangor with scattered showers expected elsewhere, mainly south of Greenville and Millinocket. The rainfall will taper off later this afternoon and this evening. High pressure to our north will keep things dry for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket. High temperatures will be on the cool side today with thermometers only reaching the 40s to near 50° due to the cloud cover and rainfall expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for some scattered showers after midnight especially for areas south and west of Bangor. Nighttime lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

BANGOR, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO