CHICAGO (CBS) — A strange package showed up in a suburban woman’s mailbox, and then another. The closer she looked, the more eerie things became. Who has been using her name to order medical tests? CBS 2’s Lauren Victory took us inside a scam that could show up on your doorstep too. Jazz musician Julie Ponce’s performed around the world. Now, she’s using her voice to sound an alarm. “I found out somebody had stolen my Medicare card,” said Ponce, who reached out to CBS 2 to raise awareness about what she believes is a scam. She first noticed something awry when a package showed...

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO