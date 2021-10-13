CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

TOM D. WILLIAMS

Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

LUBBOCK — USAF Retired MST SGT Tom D. Williams passed away on Monday, October 5, 2021 in Lubbock, TX. Tom was born to Jesse and Jessie Mae Williams on April 25, 1949 in Goliad, TX. He is preceded in death by His parents, brothers Dwight and Arlington Williams. He’s survived by his wife Mae B. Williams, two daughters Katrina (Gary) Kirby of Missouri City and Audrey (OJ) Battles of Houston, TX, two sons Clifford (Kathy) Duncan of Austin, TX and Joe Warren (Bridget) Brown of West Virginia, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He’s also survived by seven sisters Jessie Campbell, Elaine Starks, Veretta Collins, Rachel Jacobs, Joyce Comfort, Deloris Williams and Verna Hutchinson. Last living Uncle Tommie Griffin of Oceanside, CA and numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

