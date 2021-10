Victor Lopez-Carmen, a third-year student at Harvard Medical School, is used to being the first, the only, or at least among the few. An enrolled member of the Crow Creek Sioux tribe, Lopez-Carmen is the first in his tribal nation to attend medical school and one of two Native American students in his class. And recently, he became the first Native American student at Harvard Medical School to receive a Herbert W. Nickens Medical Student Scholarship for his efforts to fight inequities in medical education and health care.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO