The Monroe City Fire Department (M.C.F.D.) celebrated Fire Prevention Week with a bon fire and hayride at South Lake on Saturday evening, October 9. Fire Chief Rich Enochs stated, “This year’s theme is Checking Your Smoke Detector. The fire marshal advised that 60 percent of all fire related deaths are because of smoke detectors not working. Smoke detectors all have a manufacturing date and should be replaced a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 10 years. If we had a fire at 3 a.m. who’s going to wake us up and keep us safe if our smoke detectors aren’t working properly. You should have a smoke detector in every bedroom and on every floor of your house.”

MONROE CITY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO