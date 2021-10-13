CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

BERYL CATHERINE BIERMAN

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — A service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Victoria. A reception for family and friends will follow in the Wesley Hall from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Her cremated remains will be buried beside John Bierman at Memorial Gardens in Victoria. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either of two institutions she loved: First United Methodist Church of Victoria (hhtps://fumcvictoria.com) or Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas (hhtps://www.southwestern.edu/giving/)

