BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Marylanders are still waiting for unemployment checks and the company assisting the state is working overtime to make it happen. But, the labor shortage is taking its toll on these state agencies. ”I anticipate more progress to be made in the coming weeks. I want to answer every call, every day of the week. They are still answering the phone seven days of the week, by the way, my staff is working overtime seven days a week,” said Tiffany Robinson, Secretary for the Maryland Department of Labor. For the next six months, the state will continue working...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO