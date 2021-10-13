CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edna, TX

Patsy Keith Storz

Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDNA — Patsy Keith Storz, 74, of Edna Texas went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Patsy was born on Monday, February 10, 1947 to Willard T. Keith and Vera Lee Frenzel Keith in Edna, Texas. She moved with her family to Inez, Texas in 1960, where she graduated from Industrial High School in Vanderbilt in 1965 and then from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor degree in Home Economics. Patsy married David G. Storz in 1967 and they were blessed with their son David “Dave” Storz (Jennifer) and Genna Storz Tucker (Andy). She cherished her grandchildren; Josef Storz, Willa Tucker, Zarra Tucker, and Rhonan Tucker.

