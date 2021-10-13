A Celebration of Life at George Floyd Square

This Thursday, October 14—the date that would have been George Floyd’s 48th birthday—the nonprofit George Floyd Global Memorial (GFGM) will host a birthday celebration honoring Floyd’s life and impact in his home of Minneapolis and across the world. Starting at 5 p.m., family and friends of Floyd, community members, and GFGM board members will gather at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis for food; live music performances from Sophia Eris, Metasota, KNOWN Mpls, Pan Dimensions, and Ty$tick; and a candlelight vigil at 7:30.