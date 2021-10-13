CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Are You Speaking Your Child’s Love Language

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Just as couples have love languages, so do children. Here’s how to figure out your child’s language, and speak it loud and clear. The post Are You Speaking Your Child s Love Language appeared first... Continue on to full article...

waxahachie.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedoctorstv.com

Here's How to Give Your Inner Child an Extra Dose of Love

Doing things that you as a child would love to do helps you feel young, energetic and releases stress. Most importantly, it can also heal emotional wounds! Find out all of The Doctors tips, like scheduling some playtime, for sending your inner child some love.
KIDS
bee-news.com

Fun ways to display your child’s name

Sorting through bills, advertisements and coupons, I get weary of the waste and the impersonal nature of daily junk mail. Occupant … Occupant … Resident … Occupant! When my name actually appears on an envelope in handwriting I recognize, I feel like a gem is passing through my hands. When...
KIDS
wlrn.org

Are you caring for someone you love? Tell us your story

And while it's easy to dwell on the biology of the process, or the thought of it, there are far more needs to consider. Some of the most essential things — such as figuring out a housing situation, managing medical concerns, and dealing with legal matters — are not always top of mind, until they have to be.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Language
psychologytoday.com

How Can You Tell If Your Child Has Gifted Learning Needs?

There are many problems with using IQ scores to categorize kids as gifted or not-gifted. There are many reasons a child might not do well on an IQ test, reasons that have nothing to do with their actual intelligence. It makes better sense to ask whether or not a child...
KIDS
Red Tricycle

All the Best Ways to Foster Your Child’s Love of Animals

Having a kid who loves animals doesn’t mean that you are destined to clean up dog hair all over your house for years to come. There are plenty of ways to get hands-on experience with animals from volunteer opportunities to programs like 4-H that teach animal husbandry along with leadership skills. Find our favorites below!
ANIMALS
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS
purewow.com

The One Word You Should Never Use When Arguing with Your Spouse

Did you know that conflict in a marriage can actually be healthy? Experts say that disagreements in a relationship can provide opportunities for making a change, getting creative with problem solving and helping partners grow (if both parties are willing, of course). But here’s the kicker: How you argue with your spouse matters...a lot. Specifically, there’s one phrase you really shouldn’t resort to when you’re yelling at your S.O. about putting the damn dishes away because once it’s out there… well, you can’t take it back.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Refinery29

Why You Might Be Attracted To Chaos In Your Love Life & How To Unlearn It

Toni Tone is a writer and television personality and starred in Channel 4's reality series Highlife. In her new book, I Wish I Knew This Earlier, she unpacks how chaos, emotional unavailability and high stress environments can feel familiar to a person who grew up surrounded by them, and how this can seep into our relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Are You a Narcissistic Parent's "Lost Child"?

Parents who are high in narcissism tend to assign roles to their children including "golden child," "scapegoat," and "lost child." A narcissist's "lost child" may be physically and emotionally neglected. The "lost child" may carry their trauma into adulthood and may attract partners who are neglectful and emotionally abusive. Parents...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Planning a Day of Fun with Your Child that You Both Enjoy

Children thrive when there is a match between their temperament and environment. Parents usually plan activities that match their own temperamental style, sometimes inadvertently creating a mismatch for their child. Taking into account your child’s level of extraversion, and your own, can help you plan activities that you both enjoy.
KIDS
Matt Lillywhite

How To Make Someone Fall In Love With You

Sophie, a friend from high school, called me after going through a terrible breakup with her boyfriend of seven years. “Matt, I loved him so much. But now it’s over, and I don’t know what to do. I’m heartbroken, and I feel like giving up.”
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: She resents her job and her landlady and is planning to ‘disappear’

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: When my husband died in 2017, I found out how friends of many years suddenly avoid widows. I sold our home and, until I could retire to a resort location near my good friend, moved in with an acquaintance who had a room for rent. My landlady is not easy to live with — she’s sloppy, and constantly “borrows” my food without asking and takes days to replace it. I’ve asked her to stop but she doesn’t.
RELATIONSHIPS
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Rules Of A Happy Marriage, Being Soulmates Isn't One

If only relationships were black and white, life would be a lot easier. Unfortunately being in love is not enough to make it work. It might make for a solid foundation, but it won't necessarily lead to a happy marriage. Fortuntaley, some of us are making it work and they're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABC 4

What is memory care and when should you consider it for your loved ones?

(Good Things Utah) – When is a good time to consider memory care for a loved one?. Riley Billings, the Memory Care Executive Director at Ovation Sienna Hills discussed all things memory care, and when is a good time to consider memory care for a loved one. Riley, a certified dementia practitioner, talked about ways Ovation makes the transition easy for everyone involved. This is where the use of new tech really shines at Ovation.
HEALTH SERVICES
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy