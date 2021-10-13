Just as couples have love languages, so do children. Here’s how to figure out your child’s language, and speak it loud and clear. The post Are You Speaking Your Child s Love Language appeared first... Continue on to full article...
Doing things that you as a child would love to do helps you feel young, energetic and releases stress. Most importantly, it can also heal emotional wounds! Find out all of The Doctors tips, like scheduling some playtime, for sending your inner child some love.
Sorting through bills, advertisements and coupons, I get weary of the waste and the impersonal nature of daily junk mail. Occupant … Occupant … Resident … Occupant! When my name actually appears on an envelope in handwriting I recognize, I feel like a gem is passing through my hands. When...
And while it's easy to dwell on the biology of the process, or the thought of it, there are far more needs to consider. Some of the most essential things — such as figuring out a housing situation, managing medical concerns, and dealing with legal matters — are not always top of mind, until they have to be.
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I don’t know you, but your son took off with the ball my son, Cedar, was playing with. My son has Down Syndrome. Your son looked to...
There are many problems with using IQ scores to categorize kids as gifted or not-gifted. There are many reasons a child might not do well on an IQ test, reasons that have nothing to do with their actual intelligence. It makes better sense to ask whether or not a child...
Having a kid who loves animals doesn’t mean that you are destined to clean up dog hair all over your house for years to come. There are plenty of ways to get hands-on experience with animals from volunteer opportunities to programs like 4-H that teach animal husbandry along with leadership skills. Find our favorites below!
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
Did you know that conflict in a marriage can actually be healthy? Experts say that disagreements in a relationship can provide opportunities for making a change, getting creative with problem solving and helping partners grow (if both parties are willing, of course). But here’s the kicker: How you argue with your spouse matters...a lot. Specifically, there’s one phrase you really shouldn’t resort to when you’re yelling at your S.O. about putting the damn dishes away because once it’s out there… well, you can’t take it back.
Toni Tone is a writer and television personality and starred in Channel 4's reality series Highlife. In her new book, I Wish I Knew This Earlier, she unpacks how chaos, emotional unavailability and high stress environments can feel familiar to a person who grew up surrounded by them, and how this can seep into our relationships.
Parents who are high in narcissism tend to assign roles to their children including "golden child," "scapegoat," and "lost child." A narcissist's "lost child" may be physically and emotionally neglected. The "lost child" may carry their trauma into adulthood and may attract partners who are neglectful and emotionally abusive. Parents...
Children thrive when there is a match between their temperament and environment. Parents usually plan activities that match their own temperamental style, sometimes inadvertently creating a mismatch for their child. Taking into account your child’s level of extraversion, and your own, can help you plan activities that you both enjoy.
In a new episode of 'Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai', Jeannie, who was molested by a male family member when she was young, reveals that the trauma makes her doubt herself, wondering if she's meant to be a mother. AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai is opening up in a new video...
Sophie, a friend from high school, called me after going through a terrible breakup with her boyfriend of seven years. “Matt, I loved him so much. But now it’s over, and I don’t know what to do. I’m heartbroken, and I feel like giving up.”
Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
Frankie King did not have a extravagant wedding day. It was 1944 — at the height of World War II — when her high school sweetheart, Royce, became her fiancé. But like many young men at the time, Royce joined the military and was moved to a base in another state.
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: When my husband died in 2017, I found out how friends of many years suddenly avoid widows. I sold our home and, until I could retire to a resort location near my good friend, moved in with an acquaintance who had a room for rent. My landlady is not easy to live with — she’s sloppy, and constantly “borrows” my food without asking and takes days to replace it. I’ve asked her to stop but she doesn’t.
“I’m 55 – and nothing I have done has ever been right or good enough for my father, who is 75. Over time, I’ve learned what to do and not do around him to avoid confrontation; he’s not an easy man to get along with. “For example, when I was...
If only relationships were black and white, life would be a lot easier. Unfortunately being in love is not enough to make it work. It might make for a solid foundation, but it won't necessarily lead to a happy marriage. Fortuntaley, some of us are making it work and they're...
Language is more than a form of communication. It’s a form of expression, a way of life, a way of being. There’s a shared history and sense of community when two people speak the same language, a connection that an outsider will be hard pressed to feel. What’s more, language...
(Good Things Utah) – When is a good time to consider memory care for a loved one?. Riley Billings, the Memory Care Executive Director at Ovation Sienna Hills discussed all things memory care, and when is a good time to consider memory care for a loved one. Riley, a certified dementia practitioner, talked about ways Ovation makes the transition easy for everyone involved. This is where the use of new tech really shines at Ovation.
Comments / 0