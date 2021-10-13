CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAURA BRANDT

Victoria Advocate
Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Laura Brandt, 59, of Victoria, Texas, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Saturday September 18th,2021. Laura was born July 19th, 1962 in Yorktown, Texas. Laura retired in 2016 from Texas Health and Human Services Commission in Victoria, after 24 years of service to the people of Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Pena, three sons, Gregory, David, and James Pena all of Victoria, Texas. Two grand daughters and two grand sons, and a sister , Donna Lassmann of Bryan, Texas; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Gladys Brandt of Nordheim, Texas, and two sisters, Jody Tanner of Victoria, Texas and Sandy Estes of Yuma, Arizona. Laura will be remembered fondly by her co-workers and greatly missed by her family.

