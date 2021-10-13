Mary Ann Zandonatti
VICTORIA — Mary Ann Zandonatti, 83, born January 10, 1938 in Ragsdale, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, while at home with her sons, Steven Allen and Michael Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand Michael Zandonatti; eldest son, Donald Ray Zandonatti; and parents, Sophie (Filla) and Edmund Rohan; sister, Olga Balfanz (Eugene), and brothers Norman (m. Billie Nitschman), Alton (m. Mabel Neissar), and Leonard Rohan.
