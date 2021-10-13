CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Mary Ann Zandonatti

Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Mary Ann Zandonatti, 83, born January 10, 1938 in Ragsdale, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, while at home with her sons, Steven Allen and Michael Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand Michael Zandonatti; eldest son, Donald Ray Zandonatti; and parents, Sophie (Filla) and Edmund Rohan; sister, Olga Balfanz (Eugene), and brothers Norman (m. Billie Nitschman), Alton (m. Mabel Neissar), and Leonard Rohan.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#Cremation
CNN

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

(CNN) — About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday. That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future. The Chicago Police Department had the lowest...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy