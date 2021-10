Our review of the V-Moda Crossfade 2 headphones described them as “the best at nothing, but great at most things.” Right now, you can save $50 on this pair of versatile, premium headphones at Best Buy. The Crossfade 2 feature a noise-isolating design and solid sound quality paired with a classy, comfortable, and durable design. While they can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge, it is a little disappointing to see that these headphones can only be topped off via Micro USB instead of the more modern USB-C. However, anyone on the hunt for a pair of headphones that boast some curb appeal should look no further than the V-Moda Crossfade 2.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO