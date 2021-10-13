Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces rewards as hit-and-run, theft investigations continue

There is now a reward posted after a hit-and-run incident in eastern Emporia earlier this week. Lyon County Crime Stoppers has issued a reward of up to $1,000 after an SUV was apparently involved in a hit-and-run in the 100 block of Congress at some point before 3:50 am Oct. 11. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, based on a bumper left at the scene. Further details about this incident are pending.