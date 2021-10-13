FEMA Denies $, To Steuben Co Individuals, Hit By August 18th Flooding

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON FEMA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE DENIAL FOR STEUBEN COUNTY. “We must do everything in our power to help New Yorkers recover and rebuild from natural disasters. We will immediately appeal FEMA’s decision on Individual Assistance for Steuben County residents impacted by Tropical Storm Fred. The people of Steuben County have suffered enough, and it is our duty to work together to secure the federal funding they deserve.”