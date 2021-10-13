CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delicious Disney: New cookbook marks 50th anniversary with classics old and new

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

There are Disney Imagineers and artists and park-level cast members — people whose names the Disney fans know — from those who’ve designed iconic rides and restaurants to show performers and chefs whose skills have entertained and enchanted guests from all walks for decades.

Add to this list Pam Brandon, who began her career with the company in its burgeoning publicity department in 1987 (in a City Hall office overlooking Main Street U.S.A.) but since 1996 has been creating the cookbooks that allow guests to recreate their most memorable Disney meals in their very own kitchens.

“Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World Recipes & Stories from the Most Magical Place on Earth” is Brandon’s 22nd Disney cookbook — this one in collaboration with co-author and Disney historian Marcy Carriker Smothers — and marks Disney World’s 50th anniversary by melding beloved recipes with incredible stories behind favorites like the Hoop-Dee-Doo Fried Chicken (apparently Walt was a big fried chicken fan!) and the Handwich, a dish created by Imagineers to be easy-to-eat and transportable as they moseyed about the park.

Twenty-two cookbooks.

“I’m guessing that’s kind of a Guinness Book world record, right?” Brandon says, laughing. “It has to be!”

Newer-to-Orlando foodies, or those who don’t jibe with the parks as much, may know her for the other hat she dons as Managing Editor of Edible Orlando.

The adventure has been “wonderfully serendipitous, like most of my life,” Brandon says. “I never really set goals. I’ve always just sort of done what feels happy to me.”

The first book was born of a collaboration with Karen McClintock, currently food & beverage content relations manager, who at the time was looking for a contract publicist to spread word of an exciting brand-new restaurant: the California Grill.

“That was a big turning point for Disney in terms of food,” Brandon recalls, noting that in the past 25 years she and McClintock have been partners in food and beverage every step of the way. “Those were the salad days, the magical early days of Disney dining.”

I often tout the Ravenous Pig as ground zero for Orlando’s explosive indie restaurant scene. For Disney, Brandon points to California Grill.

“And James Petrakis worked there!” she notes.

We laugh.

“But we also had Spoodles and Narcoossee’s and there were a number of other new restaurants — enough for a book,” she says.

It proved a potent promotional tool — and the first in what’s now a long line of collectibles fans sometimes bring to the parks for her to sign.

“Cookbooks sell like hotcakes,” she says, “because people love recreating a memory around the table.”

To be able to bring home a favorite recipe — whether on the simpler side such as the Polynesian’s Tonga Toast or sumptuous such as the smoked buffalo with melted fennel and leeks from Victoria & Albert’s — is a way to recapture that Disney magic when the mood strikes.

All recipes are tested by home cooks, but even high-level examples, like that buffalo, have value beyond face.

“That one may take some effort,” notes Brandon, “but some people really just like to read about the recipes and don’t even want to recreate it. They’re just happy knowing the stories behind them.”

This book has many, along with some incredible vintage photography and concept art, like the incredible Crystal Palace concept art created by Dorothea Redmond — one of Walt Disney’s favorite artists — in 1970.

“In fact,” the caption reads, “if you have ever dined at the Plaza Inn, Blue Bayou Restaurant, Liberty Tree Tavern, Crystal Palace or several other restaurants, you have dined inside a Dorothea Redmond painting.”

“Never Left the Menu” features perennial faves including the Sonoma Goat Cheese Ravioli from California Grill and the Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup from Canada.

“It’s been in a lot of cookbooks,” she says, “but if you’re going to buy just one — this is it.”

Other than this section, the rest are brand-new, as is the “Gone but Not Forgotten” section, for which Brandon sourced from Disney restaurants now shuttered.

“The au gratin potatoes from the Empress Lilly, the Monorail Yellow cocktail from Top of the World, Captain Jack’s clam dip from the Village back in the day,” she notes.

Another is the Beef & Barley soup from King Stefan’s Banquet Hall, which fed guests inside Cinderella Castle until its changeover in 1997 to Cinderella’s Royal Table.

“Locals who were around when King Stefan’s was the restaurant in Magic Kingdom will remember it — and really it’s just a wonderful, easy, hearty, scratch recipe: barley and beef and broth. Great for the season, and not that different from other beef-barley soups. There are just 12 ingredients including salt and pepper. It’s just a classic comfort food — which is the other thing that makes it special.”

Brandon’s next project will tackle the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, coming up in 2023, “the year he went to California,” she notes, adding that it will be quite similar to this one in format — but with all different recipes.

“Even before the parks, Walt had a keen interest in food and food companies,” she says. “So it should be really fun.”

Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World is on-sale now exclusively at Walt Disney World and on ShopDisney.com . It opens up to everywhere books are sold in April 2022 (pre-order available on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com ).

Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie or email me at amthompson@orlandosentinel.com , and your question could be answered in my weekly Ask Amy Drew column. For more foodie fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group .

Beef & Barley Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound beef chuck, cut into ¾-inch pieces

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup diced celery

1 cup diced carrots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

½ cup uncooked medium pearl barley

¼ cup chopped scallions, for serving

Instructions

1. Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven.

2. Season beef with salt and pepper and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and reserve.

3. Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic, and thyme to the pot and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to brown.

4. Return beef to pot and add broth.

5. Bring to a boil, lower heat, and simmer 45 minutes to 1 hour or until beef is tender.

6. Add barley and simmer 30 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

