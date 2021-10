EXCLUSIVE: Three Women and Hunters writer Tori Sampson will co-create HBO Max’s Tessa Thompson-produced adaptation of The Secret Lives of Church Ladies. Sampson will work with Deesha Philyaw, the author behind the book, and the pair will write and exec produce the drama series project, which is in development. It comes after Deadline revealed that that the Westworld star had set up her own production company Viva Maude, with a first-look deal at HBO and HBO Max and had set The Secret Lives of Church Ladies adaptation as one of the first projects that she has in the works with the streamer. The...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO