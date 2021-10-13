CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New film follows the divers who risked it all in the Thailand cave rescue

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's A Martínez talks to filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi about the documentary The Rescue — which recounts the 2018 underwater effort to save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A new documentary gives...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'The Rescue' unearths rare footage of Thai cave saga

After their Oscar-winning movie "Free Solo," about a daredevil rock climber, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin found an even more remarkable true story for their next film -- the rescue of a boys' soccer team from a Thai cave in 2018. The husband-and-wife team had watched transfixed with the rest of the world as amateur divers, Navy SEALS and hundreds of volunteers pulled off a seemingly impossible rescue through miles of dark, perilous, flooded caves. Once the 12 boys and their coach had been plucked miraculously from their subterranean prison, the documentary makers teamed with National Geographic to tell the inside story in "The Rescue," out in theaters October 8. "It moved us as humans, as Asian parents and as storytellers. I think that this really is one of the great stories of the last 10 years," Vasarhelyi told AFP.
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Thai cave incident explored in riveting ‘The Rescue’

The outcome is right there in the title. And yet the new documentary “ The Rescue,” about the harrowing 18-day ordeal in which 12 young soccer players and their coach were saved from a flooded cave in Thailand is still a stressful, suspenseful experience. It’s other things, too — affirming, truthful, funny, macabre and unembellished — but it achieves something extraordinarily difficult for a global news story that ended three years ago: It makes you feel like you’re there.From the "Free Solo" Oscar-winning filmmaking team E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who took audiences sweaty-palmed up the vertical slope...
MOVIES
Deadline

Life And Death Stakes In Flooded Thai Cave: ‘The Rescue’ Directors Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin On Making Tension-Packed Film — For The Love of Docs

Free Solo filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin dealt with a mountain of challenges as they worked on their latest white knuckle documentary, The Rescue. The National Geographic release tells the gripping story of the attempt to rescue 12 young members of a Thai soccer club and their assistant coach who became trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in 2018. The human drama unfolded before the eyes of the world, yet there was very little video from inside the cave for the filmmakers to work with.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Review: 'The Rescue' is a solid, suspenseful nonfiction retelling of the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Chances are you were one of the many captivated by headlines emerging from Thailand’s Chiang Rai province in 2018, when 12 young soccer players and their coach were trapped for weeks in the flooded Tham Luang cave system. Even so, prepare to shed a tear or two when you first glimpse those boys’ smiling faces in the “The Rescue” peering gratefully out of the darkness at the first beam of light they’ve seen in 10 days. It’s an astonishing piece of footage that was broadcast all over the world, but it packs an extra wallop in the context of this documentary, offering a moment’s sweet relief — a much-needed breather — in a story whose happy ending was anything but foreordained.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Beltrami
Person
Jimmy Chin
pbs.org

The Untold Story Behind the Dramatic Thai Cave Rescue

In 2018, the world was mesmerized by the life-and-death story of 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. A new documentary dives into this story with never-before-seen footage. "The Rescue," by Academy Award-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, reveals the peril of the daring mission. They speak with Hari about the miraculous rescue.
ACCIDENTS
defector.com

The Muddy Ethics Of The Thai Cave Rescue Entertainment Machine

There’s always been something bluntly distasteful about the way in which the media hungrily circles other people’s trauma. But the rush to claim the 2018 Thai cave rescue, in which a soccer team of 12 boys and their coach were saved by a group of international hobby cave divers after spending two weeks trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave, was particularly unseemly. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, co-director of The Rescue, the first documentary about the incident which will be released by National Geographic on Oct. 8, described it as a “rights land grab.”
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Thai Cave Doc The Rescue Is a Disappointing Follow-Up to Free Solo

When 12 Thai boys and their 25 year-old soccer coach were trapped in the Tham Luang cave after a storm flooded it in June 2018, there was a global tightening of muscles. Surely, the most logistically-minded pundits and experts thought, they would not be able to survive under such conditions, and for so many days without food or warmth. But they did. And what became even more compelling than the fact of the rescue was how they were rescued—by a group of highly experienced, middle-aged cave divers, mostly from the U.K., and with the boys and coach purposefully rendered unconscious during their exit from the cave.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Documentary Film#Volunteers#Divers#Npr#Mart Nez
wiartonecho.com

2018 Thai cave rescue featured in riveting new documentary

The whole world was watching when rescuers brought 12 kids and their soccer coach out of a flooded cave system in Thailand — after 18 days. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. You could probably call it a miracle without fear of contradiction.
MOVIES
The Guardian

British diver relives gripping Thai cave rescue

In October 2020, Rick Stanton readied his wetsuit, dive harness, cylinders and regulators. He was preparing to plunge into the underwater filming stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire: a six-metre deep tank, surrounded by dark walls prepared with an artificial cave passage. Stanton, along with six other British divers, was...
ACCIDENTS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'The Rescue' documentary is not just about cave-diving, but the triumph of the human spirit

Boy, have Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi ever found their filmmaking groove. In the excellent mountain-climbing documentaries "Meru" and "Free Solo" - the first, a 2015 Sundance winner, and the latter their breakthrough 2019 Oscar winner - the husband-and-wife filmmakers told stories about a niche sport and its practitioners that were not just hair-raising, immersive and visually stunning, but insightful and emotionally stirring. (Chin is himself a climber.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
BoardingArea

Thailand will open borders to low risk countries on November 1st

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
ASIA
IndieWire

As a Black-Led Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Rare, but Don’t Call It an Alternative History

With a cast led by Black actors, including Idris Elba and Regina King, Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming film “The Harder They Fall” stands in stark contrast to the white-dominated world of classic Westerns. But the way Samuel sees it, his vision is more rooted in truth than John Wayne’s version of the Old West. “Black people in period pieces — we’re not subservient. ‘The Harder They Fall’ is not an alternative viewpoint of the West. It’s actually a realistic viewpoint of the West,” Samuel said during a recent Q&A in support of the Netflix film. “What Hollywood was feeding us for all...
MOVIES
eturbonews.com

All of Thailand Now Opening to Visitors Without Quarantine Announces PM

In a televised nationwide broadcast, Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha announced, “Now it’s time for us to slowly prepare ourselves for restarting international tourism. Today I want to announce one small but important step.”. The government had earlier planned to open only Bangkok and several provinces. Today’s announcement confirmed...
WORLD
UN News Centre

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in Thailand

From localising strategies for "Making Cities Resilient to Disasters" to supporting government efforts in climate change adaptation, the work of the UN country team in Thailand continues in supporting national disaster risk reduction in the context of sustainable development. As part of this year's International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, read more below on the latest highlighted efforts from UNDRR, UNDP and UN Women.
AGRICULTURE
shorelinemedia.net

Thailand hit with new flooding amid heavy rains

Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand caused new flooding on Monday, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility. (Oct. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy