CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines widespread cancellations could be a sign of things to come

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Operations at Southwest Airlines are slowly returning to normal after several days of delays and cancellations. OK. Southwest Airlines is expected to operate at closer to normal today; this after thousands of flight delays and cancellations over the holiday weekend. Passengers were stranded for days at the airport, and all of this could be a sign of more disruptions ahead. Here's NPR's David Schaper.

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Weather#Npr
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
WTHI

He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

Russ Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to plague travelers

After a weekend with more than 1,000 canceled flights, Southwest Airlines encountered less turbulence at the start of this week. In an updated statement released by the airline, they said they had around 90 canceled flights, or 2.7% of its schedule, on Tuesday. [TRENDING: 32 migrants found hiding in boat...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In December

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...
DALLAS, TX
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning Pilots From Doing This

Commercial airline passengers know they can expect certain long-standing features of a typical flight, from flight attendants' safety demonstrations to air sickness bags in seatback pockets. But one seemingly timeless element of the in-flight experience is undergoing a change—and that means the next time you get on a plane, you might notice something different. Read on to find out what airline pilots are being banned from doing across the aviation industry, and why the shift is happening now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

United Airlines moves to fire 232 employees who have refused to get Covid vaccine - as Texas judge blocks company from putting 2,000 workers on unpaid leave if they're seeking religious or medical exemption

United Airlines is terminating the employment of 232 workers who have refused to get vaccinated, CEO Scott Kirby has confirmed - as a Texas judge temporarily blocked the airline from putting 2,000 workers on unpaid leave if they're seeking religious or medical exemptions. Kirby, 54, told CBS Mornings on Wednesday...
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Virtual wall’ activating on Southwest border with military’s help, congressman says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked for the Pentagon to oversee the placement of aerostats -- reconnaissance blimps -- along the Southwest border beginning with Texas and in every sector, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar told Border Report on Monday. Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, and vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, said that CBP has requested assistance from the U.S. military to deploy and monitor Tactical Aerostat Systems (TAS), as well as to provide additional aerial and ground support on the border with Mexico.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy