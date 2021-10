Ethiopian forces hit the Tigrayan capital of Mekele with air strikes on Monday, humanitarian officials and diplomats told AFP, in a new phase of the nearly year-long war in the country's north. They are the first reported air raids in Mekele since the conflict erupted in November last year, although there have been others in the Tigray region. "Air strike now in Mekele," one humanitarian official in the city said via SMS to AFP on condition of anonymity, describing attacks also confirmed by a second humanitarian source, two diplomats and a rebel spokesman. The first air raid occurred in the morning on the outskirts of Mekele near a cement factory, the sources said.

AFRICA ・ 1 DAY AGO