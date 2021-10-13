CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

LLU study identifies uptick in mammogram cancellations from early pandemic

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center. The number of women who canceled their mammogram appointments increased in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic before gradually decreasing to pre-pandemic baseline levels of cancellation, according to a Loma Linda University Health research study published this week by The American Surgeon. Study authors hope their findings will help breast cancer surgeons prepare to provide care to a potential surge of patients presenting with more advanced stages of breast cancer.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Drop in Mammograms at Start of Pandemic Leads to Backlog Now

Many women had to cancel or delay routine screenings so that doctors could treat COVID-19 patients and slow the spread at the height of the pandemic. The problem is that many never rescheduled their appointments, and now hospitals are dealing with a backlog. "Women are often fearful about getting their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EurekAlert

Study gauges healthcare worker stress during pandemic

Healthcare workers, women, and people under age 50 experienced especially high levels of stress during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published October 6th in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sebastien Couarraze of University Hospital of Toulouse, France, and colleagues. The COVID-19 pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
voiceofmuscatine.com

VIDEO: Mammograms are still safe despite COVID-19 pandemic

JAM Media Solutions, The Voice of Muscatine, 93.1 The Buzz and KWPC 860 AM & 95.1 FM are proud to increase awareness of breast cancer and assist organizations raise funds for research, prevention, treatment and cure. We will be posting features every day here at The Voice of Muscatine ranging...
MUSCATINE, IA
hoiabc.com

Mammogram screenings drop drastically during pandemic

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- During breast cancer awareness month, doctors are bringing awareness to one concern surrounding breast cancer: Mammograms. During the pandemic, Dr. Jessica Guingrich of OSF Healthcare said more women are putting off those key tests. "Nationally, they probably dropped about 90% in the month of...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
EurekAlert

End-of-life care program at UCLA benefited dying patients and loved ones despite COVID restrictions

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences. A study about the initiative, published in the journal Critical Care Explorations, is the first to show empirically that a palliative care program could be adapted — and even expanded — during the pandemic. It also could serve as a case study for improving end-of-life care during an era when visiting restrictions and infection control have introduced extraordinary new challenges for health care providers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

Study looks at psychological effects of pandemic on healthcare workers

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath) – Health care workers have been fighting the COVID pandemic on the frontlines for more than a year and a half. Doctors Robert Hirten and Zahi Fayad at Mount Sinai in New York are studying the psychological effects of the pandemic on front-line health care workers in what they call the Warrior Watch study.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#American Cancer Society#Mammogram#The American Surgeon#Md#Lluh Department#Covid
EurekAlert

Out-of-pocket spending for COVID-19 hospitalizations

What The Study Did: Researchers used national claims data to estimate out-of-pocket spending for COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2020 among patients covered by private insurance and Medicare Advantage plans. Authors: Kao-Ping Chua, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author. To access the...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Cancer
Shropshire Star

Tuberculosis study identifies genetic causes of drug resistance

Although TB is treatable, over the past 30 years drug resistance has emerged as a major problem. Researchers have identified genetic causes of drug resistance to tuberculosis (TB) treatments. The team generated a dataset which it used to measure how changes in the genetic code on M. tuberculosis reduce how...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Critical care and pulmonary societies encourage flu shots amid COVID spread

The members of the Critical Care Societies Collaborative, which includes the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST), American Thoracic Society (ATS), and Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM), strongly urge individuals to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and to receive their influenza (flu) immunizations for the upcoming flu season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Treatment for kidney failure dropped early in pandemic

In the four months following the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival, the number of patients in the US initiating treatment for kidney failure declined by 30%, according to a new study. Notably, Black patients and patients living in counties with high numbers of COVID-19 deaths initiated treatment with significantly worse levels of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbtw.com

Doctors saw drop in women getting mammogram screening due to pandemic; trend changing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the need for mammograms and early detection. Dr. Craig Brackett with Tidelands Health said because of the pandemic, fewer women were getting checked out. Dr. Brackett said this trend was seen in March and April of 2020. He’s seen more complex cases because of the delay like advanced tumors in women who delayed their mammogram appointments for 6 months to a year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy