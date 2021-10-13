LLU study identifies uptick in mammogram cancellations from early pandemic
Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center. The number of women who canceled their mammogram appointments increased in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic before gradually decreasing to pre-pandemic baseline levels of cancellation, according to a Loma Linda University Health research study published this week by The American Surgeon. Study authors hope their findings will help breast cancer surgeons prepare to provide care to a potential surge of patients presenting with more advanced stages of breast cancer.www.eurekalert.org
