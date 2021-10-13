CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Spain evacuates 160 more Afghans via Pakistan

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l01Ft_0cPhp3L400
Spain Afghanistan Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez)

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The new group joins the 83 people Spain flew into an air base near Madrid on Monday.

The defense ministry said that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan before they were flown to Spain.

Spain launched the mission to evacuate workers who hadn’t been able to leave Afghanistan during the airlift operation in August when it pulled out about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans via Kabul’s airport.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Afghanistan: The New York rabbi evacuating desperate Afghans

It was the story of four children hiding from the Taliban in an apartment in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that made a rabbi thousands of miles away in Brooklyn, New York, pick up his phone and make a crucial call. Days earlier, Afghans gathered in large crowds at the gates to...
AFGHANISTAN
WALA-TV FOX10

VIDEO: Flowing lava forces evacuations in Spain

(Meredith) -- In Spain, thousands of people in La Palma are wondering if and when they will be able to return home. This video -- recorded by the Geological and Mining Institute -- shows how lava is moving on top of lava that spilled out previously. A geologist from the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Taliban#Afghans#Ap#The Defense Ministry#Spaniards#Spanish
The Jewish Press

Israeli Humanitarians Help Evacuate 125 Vulnerable Afghans

Earlier this month, 125 vulnerable Afghans arrived in Albania after they were evacuated to a neighboring country. Judges, cyclists, journalists, TV presenters, human rights activists, family members of Afghan diplomats, artists, law enforcement officers, scientists and more were rescued through a weeks-long collaborative humanitarian effort from governments, aid organizations, activists, and donors – including those from Israel.
ADVOCACY
bulletin-news.com

Taliban Tighten Pakistan Border – Healthcare For Afghans Plummets

Fareed Ullah has been to Pakistan ten times for treatment for his three-year-old son Taha, who suffers from thalassaemia major, a hereditary blood condition. He had never had an issue before the Taliban took control in August, but when he went to pass the Torkham border late last month, the Taliban refused to let him in.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Place
Madrid, Spain
houstonianonline.com

Pakistan International Airlines suspends flights to Kabul, evacuating interpreters is in danger

Pakistan Airlines (PIA) has reported that flights between Pakistan and the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been suspended due to the terrifying Taliban intervention. Just last Tuesday, dozens of Afghan translators who worked for the Netherlands were evacuated to Pakistan on a Pakistan International Airlines flight. The Pakistanis are also counting on the Pakistanis’ cooperation for the new evacuation flights. PIA’s decision appears to be throwing a shit into the works. Therefore, the State Department describes this measure as a major setback.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kdal610.com

Volcano lava forces more evacuations in Spain’s La Palma

LA PALMA (Reuters) – More people were forced to leave their homes on Wednesday evening as flows of molten rock pouring from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma threatened to engulf another neighbourhood. With no end in sight to the eruption, which is in its...
ENVIRONMENT
Military News Editor

US Marine who criticized Afghanistan Withdrawal on Video, "17 years of honorable service goes bad with one choice"

After praising Marine Lt Col Stuart Scheller's 17-year 'outstanding' service record, Judge Colonel Glen Hines read his decision. "Scheller's service record was outstanding before this one month of conduct. I don't think I've seen an officer consistently in, as we say, the top three blocks of the Christmas tree. He was on a consistent upward path. However, those who deviate from standards have to be held accountable." said Judge Hines.
WPXI Pittsburgh

US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the State Department said Monday. Zalmay Khalilzad will leave the post this week after more than three years on the job under both the Trump and Biden administrations. He had been criticized for not pressing the Taliban hard enough in peace talks begun while Trump was president but Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him for his work.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
New York Post

Afghan evacuation flights resume after measles outbreak

The Biden administration is turning a Wisconsin military base into a “small city” of Afghan refugees, as inbound flights resume following a measles outbreak that delayed evacuations for three weeks. Roughly 49,000 evacuees were vaccinated against measles at US military bases where they are being housed temporarily and at transit...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US defence chief in Georgia for military talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the Black Sea, aiming to deliver a message of support against threats from Russia. The first Pentagon chief to visit since 2014, Austin will seek to renew a military training program and demonstrate Americaâs commitment to Tbilisi, which has sought for years to become a full member of NATO. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defence official told reporters ahead of the trip. Russian troops are stationed in two Georgian breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Moscow opposes any move to elevate the countryâs NATO status from partner-state level to full member.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Slovenia PM blames rising infections on virus protesters

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenia's populist prime minister on Monday blamed a rise in COVID-19 infections on protests in early October that erupted into clashes between police and those who oppose vaccinations and coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was responding in parliament to opposition criticism over the use...
PROTESTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

'Never lose hope,' expelled French envoy tells Belarusians

PARIS — (AP) — France says its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country amid growing tensions between Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and the West. Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste’s departure on Sunday was due to the “unilateral decision” of Belarusian authorities, the French Foreign Ministry said. De Lacoste bade a farewell in a message posted Monday on YouTube urging Belarusians to “never lose hope.”
POLITICS
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
73K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy