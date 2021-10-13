Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Market Converges at $3,500
ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart showcases that the crypto-economic market converges around the level of $3,500. Variant top and bottom shadow candlesticks have been around the trading zone, causing a slight indecision trading moment. The 50-day SMA indicator is underneath the 14-day SMA indicator as the bullish trend line drew below them to touch a support level at $3,000. The Stochastic Oscillators have briefly bent southward from the overbought region against the range line at 80. That portends that the market moves relatively succumb to depression.insidebitcoins.com
