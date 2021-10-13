CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video Launches Victorine Narrative Lab for France’s Aspiring Writers (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kds0H_0cPhow6x00

Amazon Prime Video is launching the Victorine Narrative Lab, a mentoring program for aspiring writers, in collaboration with the French Riviera city of Nice and the top-ranking French film school Louis-Lumiere.

Through the program, Amazon Prime Video will allow emerging writers to craft, develop, and perfect their first feature film with artistic and professional guidance from established French authors and screenwriters and professors from Louis-Lumière. At the end of the Lab, Prime Video will have first-look rights on the scripts, and will have the opportunity to develop projects further with the writer.

Spanning five months, the mentoring program will take place at the Victorine studios in Nice and online from January to May 2022. A call for first projects will open soon.

The program was conceived by Sylvie Landra, chair of the AMPAS’s event committee in Europe, and Sébastien Cauchon, a former executive at the French film promotion organization UniFrance Film International. Cauchon and Landra previously teamed up to expand AMPAS’s Gold fellowship Award Women in France.

“Supporting the incredible wealth and creativity of writers and recognizing the hard work and talent of creative communities is central to Amazon Studios’ strategy across Europe,” said Georgia Brown, head of European Amazon Originals at Amazon Studios.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the city of Nice and the ENS Louis-Lumière to build this new mentoring program for aspiring writers and I can’t wait to see the fruit of this collaboration and the exciting ideas these writers will bring to life,” said Brown.

Thomas Dubois, head of French Amazon Originals at Amazon Studios, said it was “essential to (the company) to give back to the amazing community of talented writers across France and promote diversity of stories through programs like this one.”

Dubois added that Amazon wanted to “give these aspiring writers a chance to be heard and give them a helping hand to see their project become something more.”

Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, president of Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur and deputy president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, said “the collaboration (they’re) building today with Prime Video and the ENS Louis-Lumière meets the ambition of the City of Nice to strengthen the audiovisual landscape locally and the reputation of the Victorine Studios.”

He said: “this program offers an incredible opportunity to aspiring writers who will able to imagine, here in Nice, stories which will shape the cinema of tomorrow.”

The initiative underlines Prime Video’s ambition to forge further ties within France’s talent community, following the launch of its first French Amazon Original movie “Le Bal des Folles ,” Melanie Laurent ’s Toronto premiering film, series “Mixte” and formats such as “Love Island France” and “True Story.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Critical Role’s ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Series Premiere Date Set on Amazon Prime Video

Gear up for some boozin’ and brawlin’ animated adventuring, Critters: “The Legend of Vox Machina” series from Critical Role will storm onto Amazon Prime Video next February. Season 1 of “The Legend of Vox Machina,” an adult animated fantasy-adventure series based on Critical Role’s first Dungeons & Dragons campaign, is scheduled to premiere Feb. 4, 2022, exclusively on the Prime Video streaming service worldwide. Amazon Studios has ordered a total of 24 episodes across two seasons. Amazon announced the premiere date at a virtual New York Comic Con panel Friday with the founders and cast of Critical Role. It also released the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Animation Studio Toonz Media Launches NFT Design Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

Longstanding Indian animation firm Toonz Media Group has teamed with digital R&D firm Guardianlink to launch a NFT design lab, creating digital assets for brands and celebrities. The new facility will kick off by turning some of Toonz’ proprietary characters and series into non fungible tokens. NFTs, which have taken the art world by storm and are now spilling over into entertainment, are blockchain-based digital certificates that certify that the digital asset tied to it is unique and not interchangeable. NFTs can represent photos, videos, audio, or other types of digital file. They can be bought and sold, with smart contracts tracking...
VISUAL ART
Variety

‘Decades That Defined Us’ Documentary Series Launches at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

A three-part documentary series exploring the turbulent decades spanning the 1960s to the 1980s is launching at Mipcom. “Decades That Defined Us,” produced by Argonon-backed label Like A Shot Entertainment, is being introduced to global buyers descending on Cannes next week for annual TV market Mipcom. The show looks at the 30-year period through archive footage and recorded testimony. Fully funded by Like A Shot, the program is uniquely shot without contemporary contributor commentary and is instead seen through the eyes and words of those living through the period at the time, from news presenters to presidents, everyday people to pop stars. Key...
TV SERIES
Variety

Russia’s SMF Studio Launches Animated Series ‘Coolics’ at Mipcom, Closes Raft of Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

SMF Studio, the venerable Russian animation house, and leading publisher Bubble Comics are partnering on a new series based on the comic book “Coolics” which they’ve premiered at Mipcom this week. Created by creative producer and series director Alexandra Bizyaeva, Bubble’s editor-in-chief Roman Kotkov, and creative producer Evgeniy Eronin – a scriptwriter on the animated feature film “Major Grom: The Plague Doctor,” which was released by Disney in Russia earlier this year – “Coolics” is a 2D adventure-comedy series about a team of young space cadets whose mission is to search the solar system for superpowered creatures to help protect the...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Estrosi
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Halloween Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Halloween is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to plop down on your couch and watch a few scary movies. Amazon Prime Video makes this easy, as its catalog is filled to the brim with classic flicks, family-friendly scares, and even a few newcomers you may have missed over the past few years.
MOVIES
Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Snared by Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to “Earwig and the Witch,” the most recent animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ghibli. The deal excludes the U.S. and Japan. The film was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of the iconic Miyazaki Hayao who has created other iconic films “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Porco Rosso” through Studio Ghibli.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#French#Riviera#Ampas#Amazon Studios#European Amazon Originals#The Ens Louis Lumi Re
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Comes Exclusively to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022!

The original plan was for animated sequel Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to release in theaters on October 1st, but Sony Pictures Animation ultimately made the decision to pull that release and instead sell off the film to Amazon. That means the new movie is coming directly to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, and skipping a theatrical release entirely.
MOVIES
Android Headlines

Amazon Prime Video Is Catching Up To Netflix: Report

The all-in-one streaming guide JustWatch has published its latest report on the quarterly performance of the biggest SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) services, i.e. streaming services, in the US. The report shows the market share of the top seven SVOD services stateside for the third quarter of this year. It also highlights the monthly viewership trend of each service for the past nine months.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Eleven Italy on Amazon Prime Video

Eleven has announced it will now be distributed on Amazon Prime Video in Italy. The deal will see Eleven Italy make the best of its Serie C coverage available through the Amazon Prime Video platform. Ten Serie C games will be offered up every matchday on Amazon in addition to the Serie C play-offs and the pick of the matches from the Italian Cup. Eleven’s highlights and match analysis will also be available.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Windows Club

Fix Amazon Prime Video not working with VPN

We all use VPNs to access content that is not available in the country we live in on streaming platforms. In this guide, we have some fixes if your Amazon Prime Video is not working with a VPN software. Streaming platforms have gained popularity with the lockdowns and the pandemic....
INTERNET
kfgo.com

Amazon launches Prime service in Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) – Amazon on Tuesday launched its Amazon Prime service offering free delivery and video streaming in Poland, sending shares in rival Polish e-commerce platform Allegro lower. Amazon’s Polish site https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-poland-idUSKBN2AU0W9 went live in March, significantly intensifying competition in Poland’s booming e-commerce sector. “We are very pleased with the...
BUSINESS
Variety

As Global Streamers Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Top TV Producers Are Doubling Down on International Drama

It’s “Squid Game’s” world, and we’re just living in it. That was one takeaway from a wide-ranging conversation held during Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, as top independent producers met to assess the state of international drama and explore how hit series like Netflix’s Korean phenomenon are rewriting the rules of the game. From heated competition between new and established streaming platforms to increasingly complicated rights deals to skyrocketing demand for non-English-language content, it’s a landscape that looks unrecognizable from even just a few years ago. Yet that’s opened the door for innovation – and more opportunities than ever before. “The industry is...
TV SERIES
Variety

Rome’s MIA Market Wraps Watershed Edition as ‘Fireworks’ and ‘Gold War’ Tie for Drama Project Prize

Rome’s MIA Market for TV series, feature films, documentaries and factual content wrapped a watershed 7th edition on Sunday, having boosted its standing on the global calendar as a prominent emerging industry hub in Europe. In a significant indicator of the Eternal City’s Oct. 13-17 event’s restart relevance MIA (the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market), organizers on the final day announced a total of 2,000 industry executives from 56 countries, all of whom attended the new-concept market in-person, while there were only 46 online attendees, mostly from Asia and Latin America due to coronavirus constraints that...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Gaumont Expands Relationship With Oscar-Winning ‘Birdman’ Co-Writer Armando Bó And His About Entertainment Banner

EXCLUSIVE: About Entertainment’s Armando Bó has expanded his relationship with Gaumont, and set a follow-up series to the recent International Emmy-nominated El Presidente. Next up is a satire on the creation of the nation of Panama, Panama Canal, and the American tycoons and other foreign impresarios that hatched the plan to annex the territory from Colombia. Gaumont is looking to broaden its international output of series, which already includes Narcos, Lupin and Barbarians. The intent is also to generate global minded features with About Entertainment. Bó started the company after sharing the Best Screenplay Oscar for Birdman with director Alejandro G....
FIFA
Variety

In the Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Industry Execs See ‘Unlimited Potential’

If the unexpected success of Netflix’s Korean sensation “Squid Game” has taught the TV industry anything, it’s that the next breakout hit can come from anywhere at anytime. That’s given international producers more leverage than ever before, as global streaming services ramp up their commission and acquisition of scripted hits from around the world. The rules of the game are being rewritten on the fly, and according to a host of leading industry execs at a panel hosted by Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, the sky’s the limit for both local producers and the streaming services looking to satisfy audience demand...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy