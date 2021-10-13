Sheriff’s still searching for suspect in Oldtown shooting

OLDTOWN — A man wanted in connection to an early morning shooting in Oldtown is still on the loose and being sought by local law enforcement. Bonner County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle alert Tuesday morning asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Eric Benzo. According to a Nixle alert issued Tuesday morning, the shooting happened near Old Priest River Road. and Highway 41. He is suspected to be driving a bronze or dark colored dodge pickup.