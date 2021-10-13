Reader favors expanding access to eye healthcare in Michigan
I’m writing today in support of House Bill 4356 which would expand access to eye healthcare in Michigan. As we’ve seen during the pandemic, telehealth options have become a vital part of healthcare. Having access to online healthcare like we’ve seen in the past year has greatly benefitted families, especially when the pandemic was at its peak. Expanding telehealth to online vision care would only increase these benefits.www.ourmidland.com
