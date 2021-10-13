Quake’s enhanced edition gets a free next-gen update, available now
Bethesda has announced it’s released a new free next-gen update for the recently enhanced versions of 1996 FPS, Quake. As per the announcement, the update adds a couple of features for those playing on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Namely, that of support for a 4K maximum resolution and 120FPS framerate. The Xbox side also gets Play Anywhere support, meaning you can transfer progress from console to PC. The PlayStation 5 meanwhile gets DualSense Adaptive Trigger and support for the controller’s integrated speaker.www.videogamer.com
