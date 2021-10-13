Quake’s enhanced edition gets a free next-gen update, available now

Capcom has confirmed that it won’t support cross-play between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of Monster Hunter Rise. With the action RPG set to hit the PC in January, Hunters were hoping to be able to bring their progress across from the original Switch release. However, a tweet from the game’s official account put the kibosh on those plans. “We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save/Cross-Play for Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak. But unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO