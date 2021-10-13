Tyrone Elks present donation for Operation 5 Loaves

Tyrone Elks presented a check of the amount of $3,300 to the Center of Independent Living. The Center for Independent Living of South-Central Pa (CILSCPA) has a unique program, Operation 5 Loaves, that gets nutritious food to the doorsteps of individuals and families. During the early days of the COVID pandemic, it was evident that many individuals with disabilities or members of the aging community were in crisis. So many folks were unable to leave their homes to get food items. For some, the inability to leave home was a physical challenge, but for many it was fear and the extreme effort to avoid exposure to the virus. The CILSCPA team was able to identify the issue, procure nutritious food and rally volunteers to meet the needs of these people – Operation 5 Loaves.