Vegan ‘Archer’ Star Amber Nash Dishes Out Her Favorite Atlanta Eats
Fans of the hit FX/FXX adult animated series Archer may not recognize Amber Nash’s face, but they’ll certainly recognize her voice. Nash has brought Pam Poovey’s character to life since 2009, contributing to the ensemble that has garnered two primetime Emmy Awards and a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Animated Series. Whether you watch the show or not, there’s another reason to fangirl over Nash—she’s vegan and proud of it. She took time out of her recording schedule to chat with us about the best vegan eats in Atlanta, her favorite ways to use JUST Egg, and what really goes on behind the scenes of a voiceover set.vegnews.com
Comments / 0