Vegan ‘Archer’ Star Amber Nash Dishes Out Her Favorite Atlanta Eats

Tabitha Brown wants you to have a good day, but if you don’t, she wants to make sure you don’t go messing up anyone else’s. This is just one of the many gone-viral catchphrases the influencer, actor, and new author has popularized on her lit-up social media channels, where millions of fans tune in each day to see what Brown has to say about avocados (she eats them on most things, either straight-up or sometimes stuffed), her family (she recently surprised her father with a new car), and exercise (she’s been doing her crunches and joked she’ll soon be called “Abitha”).

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO