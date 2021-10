While there has been a shift in Scouting since some major changes to Boy Scouts of America in the last few years that hasn’t stopped amazing youth from achieving great things through the Scouting programs locally. David Semadeni is an excellent example of this after recently earning the rank of Eagle Scout. David is a member of Troop 228, and the son of Ben and Amanda Semadeni. His Eagle Scout Project was updating the emergency buckets at Maeser Elementary. Thank you David for serving the community!

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO