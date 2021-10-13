CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Dispatches from the Alleged Ghost Town (Volume 45)

 6 days ago
Based on my observations of this year’s Hartford Marathon, here’s what I’ve been able to figure out. (1) Whatever attire one chooses is correct for the occasion. A dinosaur costume in a foot race? Those are running clothes. A dinosaur costume in the board room? That’s a corporate uniform. We’re all better off when we truly let people show up as they really are, even if that’s as a T. Rex.

