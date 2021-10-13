CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX schedules Falcon 9’s second West Coast Starlink launch

By Eric Ralph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of notices to mariners (NTMs) published earlier this week reveal that SpaceX could conduct its second West Coast Starlink launch as early as Sunday, October 17th. Used to delineate certain regions mariners should temporarily avoid or heed caution in, NTMs – while cryptic – often reveal roughly when a rocket launch or spacecraft reentry is expected to occur days or weeks before NASA, the US military, or any companies involved announce an official target. That now appears to be the case for SpaceX’s “Starlink Group 2-2” mission, which is set to be the second dedicated launch of polar Starlink satellites. Presumably identical to Starlink 2-1, which successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket on September 14th, Starlink 2-2 will likely carry another 51 upgraded Starlink V1.5 satellites.

