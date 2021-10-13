CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personalized behavior management as a replacement for medications for pain control and mood regulation

By Dmitry M. Davydov
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lack of personalized approaches in non-medication pain management has prevented these alternative forms of treatment from achieving the desired efficacy. One hundred and ten female patients with fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) and 60 healthy women without chronic pain were assessed for severity of chronic or retrospective occasional pain, respectively, along with alexithymia, depression, anxiety, coping strategies, and personality traits. All analyses were conducted following a 'resource matching' hypothesis predicting that to be effective, a behavioral coping mechanism diverting or producing cognitive resources should correspond to particular mechanisms regulating pain severity in the patient. Moderated mediation analysis found that extraverts could effectively cope with chronic pain and avoid the use of medications for pain and mood management by lowering depressive symptoms through the use of distraction mechanism as a habitual ('out-of-touch-with-reality') behavior. However, introverts could effectively cope with chronic pain and avoid the use of medications by lowering catastrophizing through the use of distraction mechanism as a situational ('in-touch-with-reality') behavior. Thus, personalized behavior management techniques applied according to a mechanism of capturing or diverting the main individual 'resource' of the pain experience from its 'feeding' to supporting another activity may increase efficacy in the reduction of pain severity along with decreasing the need for pain relief and mood-stabilizing medications.

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Vezatin regulates seizures by controlling AMPAR-mediated synaptic activity

Although many studies have explored the mechanism of epilepsy, it remains unclear and deserves further investigation. Vezatin has been reported to be a synaptic regulatory protein involved in regulating neuronal synaptic transmission (NST). However, the role of vezatin in epilepsy remains unknown. Therefore, the aims of this study are to investigate the underlying roles of vezatin in epilepsy. In this study, vezatin expression was increased in hippocampal tissues from pilocarpine (PILO)-induced epileptic mice and a Mg2+-free medium-induced in vitro seizure-like model. Vezatin knockdown suppressed seizure activity in PILO-induced epileptic mice. Mechanistically, vezatin knockdown suppressed AMPAR-mediated synaptic events in epileptic mice and downregulated the surface expression of the AMPAR GluA1 subunit (GluA1). Interestingly, vezatin knockdown decreased the phosphorylation of GluA1 at serine 845 and reduced protein kinase A (PKA) phosphorylation; when PKA phosphorylation was suppressed by H-89 (a selective inhibitor of PKA phosphorylation) in vitro, the effects of vezatin knockdown on reducing the phosphorylation of GluA1 at serine 845 and the surface expression of GluA1 were blocked. Finally, we investigated the pattern of vezatin in brain tissues from patients with temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), and we found that vezatin expression was also increased in patients with TLE. In summary, the vezatin expression pattern is abnormal in individuals with epilepsy, and vezatin regulates seizure activity by affecting AMPAR-mediated NST and the surface expression of GluA1, which is involved in PKA-mediated phosphorylation of GluA1 at serine 845, indicating that vezatin-mediated regulation of epileptic seizures represents a novel target for epilepsy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Analysis of remaining motion using one innovative upper airway opening cervical collar and two traditional cervical collars

The aim of this study was to compare the remaining motion of an immobilized cervical spine using an innovative cervical collar as well as two traditional cervical collars. The study was performed on eight fresh human cadavers. The cervical spine was immobilized with one innovative (Lubo Airway Collar) and two traditional cervical collars (Stifneck and Perfit ACE). The flexion and lateral bending of the cervical spine were measured using a wireless motion tracker (Xsens). With the Weinman Lubo Airway Collar attached, the mean remaining flexion was 20.0"‰Â±"‰9.0Â°. The mean remaining flexion was lowest with the Laerdal Stifneck (13.1"‰Â±"‰6.6Â°) or Ambu Perfit ACE (10.8"‰Â±"‰5.8Â°) applied. Compared to that of the innovative Weinmann Lubo Airway Collar, the remaining cervical spine flexion was significantly decreased with the Ambu Perfit ACE. There was no significant difference in lateral bending between the three examined collars. The most effective immobilization of the cervical spine was achieved when traditional cervical collars were implemented. However, all tested cervical collars showed remaining motion of the cervical spine. Thus, alternative immobilization techniques should be considered.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Biobanking of human gut organoids for translational research

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The development of human organoid culture models has led to unprecedented opportunities to generate self-organizing, three-dimensional miniature organs that closely mimic in vivo conditions. The ability to expand, culture, and bank such organoids now provide researchers with the opportunity to generate next-generation living biobanks, which will substantially contribute to translational research in a wide range of areas, including drug discovery and testing, regenerative medicine as well as the development of a personalized treatment approach. However, compared to traditional tissue repositories, the generation of a living organoid biobank requires a much higher level of coordination, additional resources, and scientific expertise. In this short review, we discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with the generation of a living organoid biobank. Focusing on human intestinal organoids, we highlight some of the key aspects that need to be considered and provide an outlook for future development in this exciting field.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic health data generation in the UK: a 360 view

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. In the UK, genomic health data is being generated in three major contexts: the healthcare system (based on clinical indication), in large scale research programmes, and for purchasers of direct-to-consumer genetic tests. The recently delivered hybrid clinical/research programme, 100,000 Genomes Project set the scene for a new Genomic Medicine Service, through which the National Health Service aims to deliver consistent and equitable care informed by genomics, while providing data to inform academic and industry research and development. In parallel, a large scale research study, Our Future Health, has UK Government and Industry investment and aims to recruit 5 million volunteers to support research intended to improve early detection, risk stratification, and early intervention for chronic diseases. To explore how current models of genomic health data generation intersect, and to understand clinical, ethical, legal, policy and social issues arising from this intersection, we conducted a series of five multidisciplinary panel discussions attended by 28 invited stakeholders. Meetings were recorded and transcribed. We present a summary of issues identified: genomic test attributes; reasons for generating genomic health data; individuals' motivation to seek genomic data; health service impacts; role of genetic counseling; equity; data uses and security; consent; governance and regulation. We conclude with some suggestions for policy consideration.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Transcriptome adaptations from colonization to biofilm infection of skin wounds. In burn patients Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is a major cause of morbidity. Analysis of the pathogen's gene expression as it transitions from colonization to acute and then biofilm wound infection may provide strategies for infection control. Toward this goal, we seeded log-phase P. aeruginosa (PAO1) into 3-day-old, full-thickness excision wounds (rabbit ear) and harvested the bacteria during colonization (Hrs 2 and 6), acute infection (Hr 24), and biofilm infection (Days 5 and 9) for transcriptome analysis (RNA-Seq). After 2"“6Â h in the wound, genes for metabolism and cell replication were down-regulated while wound-adaptation genes were up-regulated (vs. expression in log-phase culture). As the infection progressed from acute to biofilm infection, more genes became up-regulated than down-regulated, but the down-regulated genes enriched in more pathways, likely because the genes and pathways that bacteria already colonizing wounds up-regulate to establish biofilm infection are less known. Across the stages of infection, carbon-utilization pathways shifted. During acute infection, itaconate produced by myeloid cells appears to have been a carbon source because myeloid cell infiltration and the expression of the host gene, ACOD1, for itaconate production peaked coincidently with the expression of the PAO1 genes for itaconate transport and catabolism. Additionally, branched-chain amino acids are suggested to be a carbon source in acute infection and in biofilm infection. In biofilm infection, fatty acid degradation was also up-regulated. These carbon sources feed into the glyoxylate cycle that was coincidently up-regulated, suggesting it provided the precursors for P. aeruginosa to synthesize macromolecules in establishing wound infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Adult Outpatients identified as Significant Viable SARS-CoV-2 Shedders

Differential kinetics of RNA loads and infectious viral levels in the upper respiratory tract between asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infected adult outpatients remain unclear limiting recommendations that may guide clinical management, infection control measures and occupational health decisions. In the present investigation, 496 (2.8%) of 17,911 French adult outpatients were positive for an upper respiratory tract SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection by a quantitative RT-PCR assay, of which 180 (36.3%) were COVID-19 asymptomatic. Of these adult asymptomatic viral shedders, 75% had mean to high RNA viral loads (Ct values"‰<"‰30) which median value was significantly higher than that observed in symptomatic subjects (P"‰="‰0.029), and 50.6% were positive by cell culture assays of their upper respiratory tract specimens. Our findings indicate that COVID-19 asymptomatic adult outpatients are significant viable SARS-CoV-2 shedders in their upper respiratory tract playing a major potential role as SARS-CoV-2 transmitters in various epidemiological transmission chains, promoting COVID-19 resurgence in populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Implications for conservation and game management of the roadkill levels of the endemic Iberian hare (Lepus granatensis)

The Iberian hare (Lepus granatensis) is an important small game species endemic to the Iberian Peninsula for which the incidence of roadkill is unknown. We surveyed Iberian hare"“vehicle accidents on road networks in southern Spain, focusing on roads that mainly run through favorable habitats for this species: Mediterranean landscapes with plots of arable crops, olive groves, and vineyards. We recorded roadkills over a 5-month period, estimated hare accident densities on roads, and compared these numbers to hare hunting yields in adjoining hunting estates. We also analyzed the spatial patterns of and potential factors influencing hare roadkills. We detected the existence of black spots for hare roadkills in areas with high landscape heterogeneity that also included embankments and nearby crossroads and had high traffic intensity. Hare roadkill levels ranged from 5 to 25% of the annual harvest of hares killed on neighboring hunting estates. We suggest that road collisions should be considered in Iberian hare conservation in addition to hunting, since they may represent an additive source of mortality. Game managers should address the issue of hare roadkill in harvest planning to compensate for hare accidents, adjusting hunting quotas to account for this unnatural source of mortality. Our results suggest future directions for applied research in road ecology, including further work on demographic compensation and roadkill mitigation.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Repeated exposure of the oral mucosa over 12Â months with cold plasma is not carcinogenic in mice

Peri-implantitis may result in the loss of dental implants. Cold atmospheric pressure plasma (CAP) was suggested to promote re-osseointegration, decrease antimicrobial burden, and support wound healing. However, the long-term risk assessment of CAP treatment in the oral cavity has not been addressed. Treatment with two different CAP devices was compared against UV radiation, carcinogen administration, and untreated conditions over 12Â months. Histological analysis of 406 animals revealed that repeated CAP exposure did not foster non-invasive lesions or squamous cell carcinoma (SCCs). Carcinogen administration promoted non-invasive lesions and SCCs. Molecular analysis by a qPCR screening of 144 transcripts revealed distinct inflammatory profiles associated with each treatment regimen. Interestingly, CAP treatment of carcinogen-challenged mucosa did not promote but instead left unchanged or reduced the proportion of non-invasive lesions and SCC formation. In conclusion, repeated CAP exposure of murine oral mucosa was well tolerated, and carcinogenic effects did not occur, motivating CAP applications in patients for dental and implant treatments in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A mutational hotspot that determines highly repeatable evolution can be built and broken by silent genetic changes

Mutational hotspots can determine evolutionary outcomes and make evolution repeatable. Hotspots are products of multiple evolutionary forces including mutation rate heterogeneity, but this variable is often hard to identify. In this work, we reveal that a near-deterministic genetic hotspot can be built and broken by a handful of silent mutations. We observe this when studying homologous immotile variants of the bacteria Pseudomonas fluorescens, AR2 and Pf0-2x. AR2 resurrects motility through highly repeatable de novo mutation of the same nucleotide in >95% lines in minimal media (ntrB A289C). Pf0-2x, however, evolves via a number of mutations meaning the two strains diverge significantly during adaptation. We determine that this evolutionary disparity is owed to just 6 synonymous variations within the ntrB locus, which we demonstrate by swapping the sites and observing that we are able to both break (>95% to 0%) and build (0% to 80%) a deterministic mutational hotspot. Our work reveals a key role for silent genetic variation in determining adaptive outcomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heritability and genetic correlations of plasma metabolites of pigs with production, resilience and carcass traits under natural polymicrobial disease challenge

Metabolites in plasma of healthy nursery pigs were quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance. Heritabilities of metabolite concentration were estimated along with their phenotypic and genetic correlations with performance, resilience, and carcass traits in growing pigs exposed to a natural polymicrobial disease challenge. Variance components were estimated by GBLUP. Heritability estimates were low to moderate (0.11"‰Â±"‰0.08 to 0.19"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 14 metabolites, moderate to high (0.22"‰Â±"‰0.09 to 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 17 metabolites, and highest for l-glutamic acid (0.41"‰Â±"‰0.09) and hypoxanthine (0.42"‰Â±"‰0.08). Phenotypic correlation estimates of plasma metabolites with performance and carcass traits were generally very low. Significant genetic correlation estimates with performance and carcass traits were found for several measures of growth and feed intake. Interestingly the plasma concentration of oxoglutarate was genetically negatively correlated with treatments received across the challenge nursery and finisher (âˆ’Â 0.49"‰Â±"‰0.28; P"‰<"‰0.05) and creatinine was positively correlated with mortality in the challenge nursery (0.85"‰Â±"‰0.76; P"‰<"‰0.05). These results suggest that some plasma metabolite phenotypes collected from healthy nursery pigs are moderately heritable and genetic correlations with measures of performance and resilience after disease challenge suggest they may be potential genetic indicators of disease resilience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Boride-derived oxygen-evolution catalysts

Metal borides/borates have been considered promising as oxygen evolution reaction catalysts; however, to date, there is a dearth of evidence of long-term stability at practical current densities. Here we report a phase composition modulation approach to fabricate effective borides/borates-based catalysts. We find that metal borides in-situ formed metal borates are responsible for their high activity. This knowledge prompts us to synthesize NiFe-Boride, and to use it as a templating precursor to form an active NiFe-Borate catalyst. This boride-derived oxide catalyzes oxygen evolution with an overpotential of 167"‰mV at 10"‰mA/cm2 in 1"‰M KOH electrolyte and requires a record-low overpotential of 460"‰mV to maintain water splitting performance for over 400"‰h at current density of 1"‰A/cm2. We couple the catalyst with CO reduction in an alkaline membrane electrode assembly electrolyser, reporting stable C2H4 electrosynthesis at current density 200"‰mA/cm2 for over 80"‰h.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Vancomycin-induced nephrotoxicity in non-intensive care unit pediatric patients

Previous data suggested several risk factors for vancomycin-induced nephrotoxicity (VIN), including higher daily dose, long-term use, underlying renal disease, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and concomitant use of nephrotoxic medications. We conducted this study to investigate the prevalence and risk factors of VIN and to estimate the cut-off serum trough level for predicting acute kidney injury (AKI) in non-ICU pediatric patients. This was a retrospective, observational, single-center study at Samsung Medical Center tertiary hospital, located in Seoul, South Korea. We reviewed the medical records of non-ICU pediatric patients, under 19Â years of age with no evidence of previous renal insufficiency, who received vancomycin for more than 48Â h between January 2009 and December 2018. The clinical characteristics were compared between patients with AKI and those without to identify the risk factors associated with VIN, and the cut-off value of serum trough level to predict the occurrence of VIN was calculated by the Youden's index. Among 476 cases, 22 patients (4.62%) developed AKI. The Youden's index indicated that a maximum serum trough level of vancomycin above 24.35Â Î¼g/mL predicted VIN. In multivariate analysis, longer hospital stay, concomitant use of piperacillin-tazobactam and serum trough level of vancomycin above 24.35Â Î¼g/mL were associated independently with VIN. Our findings suggest that concomitant use of nephrotoxic medication and higher serum trough level of vancomycin might be associated with the risk of VIN. This study suggests that measuring serum trough level of vancomycin can help clinicians prevent VIN in pediatric patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

And Bifidobacterium longum alleviate colitis and cognitive impairment in mice by regulating IFN-Î³ to IL-10 and TNF-Î± to IL-10 expression ratios. Gut lactobacilli and bifidobacteria on the immune homeostasis. Therefore, to understand the mechanism in vivo, we selected human fecal Lactobacillus rhamnosus NK210 and Bifidobacterium longum NK219, which strongly suppressed the IFN-Î³ to IL-10 expression (IIE) ratio in lipopolysaccharide-stimulated macrophages. Thereafter, we examined their effects on the endotoxin, antibiotics, or antitumor drug-stimulated immune imbalance in mice. Intraperitoneal injection of lipopolysaccharide and oral gavage of ampicillin increased IFN-Î³ and TNF-Î± expression in the spleen, colon, and hippocampus, while IL-10 expression decreased. However, intraperitoneal injection of cyclophosphamide suppressed IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, and IL-10 expression. LPS exposure induced splenic natural killer cell cytotoxicity against YAC-1 cells (sNK-C) and peritoneal macrophage phagocytosis against Candida albicans (pMA-P) activities, while cyclophosphamide and ampicillin treatments suppressed sNK-C and pMA-P activities. However, LPS, ampicillin, cyclophosphamide all increased IIE and TNF-Î± to IL-10 expression (TIE) ratios. Oral administration of NK210 and/or NK219 significantly reduced LPS-induced sNK-C, pMA-P, and IFN-Î³ expression, while cyclophosphamide- or ampicillin-suppressed sNK-C and pMA-P activities, cyclophosphamide-suppressed IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, and IL-10 expression, and ampicillin-suppressed IL-10 expression increased. Nevertheless, they suppressed LPS-, ampicillin-, or cyclophosphamide-induced IIE and TIE ratios, cognitive impairment, and gut dysbiosis. In particular, NK219, but not NK210, increased the IIE expression ratio in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced sNK-C and pMA-P activities in normal control mice, while cognitive function and gut microbiota composition were not significantly affected. These findings suggest that NK210, Lactobacillus sp, and NK219, Bifidobacterium additively or synergistically alleviate gut dysbiosis, inflammation, and cognitive impairment with immune imbalance by controlling IIE and TIE ratios.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Optimization of fish gelatin drying processes and characterization of its properties

JosÃ© de Arimateia Rodrigues do RegoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0891-64384 &. LÃºcia de FÃ¡tima Henriques LourenÃ§oÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5009-82351Â. Fish skin is a raw material used for gelatin production. It can satisfy consumers with specific socio-cultural and religious needs. Different technologies have been studied for drying gelatin. Therefore, it is relevant to understand the influence of drying conditions on the final product. This study aims to optimize drying methods such as convection hot air alone and combined with infrared radiation to obtain gelatin from acoupa weakfish skin by using composite central rotational designs 22 and 23 and response surface methodology. The gelatin obtained from the optimized conditions were characterized based on their physical, chemical, technological, and functional properties. The desirability function results show the convection hot air as the most effective method when conducted at 59.14Â Â°C for 12.35Â h. Infrared radiation at 70Â Â°C for 2.0Â h and convective drying at 70Â Â°C for 3.5Â h were the best condition of the combined process. The gelatins obtained had gel strength of 298.00 and 507.33Â g and emulsion activity index of 82.46 and 62.77Â m2/g in the combined and convective methods, respectively, and protein content above 90%. These results indicate that the processes studied can be used to produce gelatin with suitable technological and functional properties for several applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Integrated computational analyses reveal novel insights into the stromal microenvironment of SHH-subtype medulloblastoma

Medulloblastoma is the most common malignant brain tumour of childhood. While our understanding of this disease has progressed substantially in recent years, the role of tumour microenvironment remains unclear. Given the increasing role of microenvironment-targeted therapeutics in other cancers, this study was aimed at further exploring its role in medulloblastoma. Multiple computational techniques were used to analyze open-source bulk and single cell RNA seq data from primary samples derived from all subgroups of medulloblastoma. Gene expression is used to infer stromal subpopulations, and network-based approaches are used to identify potential therapeutic targets. Bulk data was obtained from 763 medulloblastoma samples and single cell data from an additional 7241 cells from 23 tumours. Independent bulk (285 tumours) and single cell (32,868 cells from 29 tumours) validation cohorts were used to verify results. The SHH subgroup was found to be enriched in stromal activity, including the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, while group 3 is comparatively stroma-suppressed. Several receptor and ligand candidates underlying this difference are identified which we find to correlate with metastatic potential of SHH medulloblastoma. Additionally, a biologically active gradient is detected within SHH medulloblastoma, from "stroma-active" to "stroma-suppressed" cells which may have relevance to targeted therapy. This study serves to further elucidate the role of the stromal microenvironment in SHH-subgroup medulloblastoma and identify novel treatment possibilities for this challenging disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Divergent abiotic spectral pathways unravel pathogen stress signals across species

Plant pathogens pose increasing threats to global food security, causing yield losses that exceed 30% in food-deficit regions. Xylella fastidiosa (Xf) represents the major transboundary plant pest and one of the world's most damaging pathogens in terms of socioeconomic impact. Spectral screening methods are critical to detect non-visual symptoms of early infection and prevent spread. However, the subtle pathogen-induced physiological alterations that are spectrally detectable are entangled with the dynamics of abiotic stresses. Here, using airborne spectroscopy and thermal scanning of areas covering more than one million trees of different species, infections and water stress levels, we reveal the existence of divergent pathogen- and host-specific spectral pathways that can disentangle biotic-induced symptoms. We demonstrate that uncoupling this biotic"“abiotic spectral dynamics diminishes the uncertainty in the Xf detection to below 6% across different hosts. Assessing these deviating pathways against another harmful vascular pathogen that produces analogous symptoms, Verticillium dahliae, the divergent routes remained pathogen- and host-specific, revealing detection accuracies exceeding 92% across pathosystems. These urgently needed hyperspectral methods advance early detection of devastating pathogens to reduce the billions in crop losses worldwide.
INDUSTRY

