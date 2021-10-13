CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The expression, localisation and interactome of pigeon CRY2

By Spencer D. Balay
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptochromes (CRY) are highly conserved signalling molecules that regulate circadian rhythms and are candidate radical pair based magnetoreceptors. Birds have at least four cryptochromes (CRY1a, CRY1b, CRY2, and CRY4), but few studies have interrogated their function. Here we investigate the expression, localisation and interactome of clCRY2 in the pigeon retina. We report that clCRY2 has two distinct transcript variants, clCRY2a, and a previously unreported splice isoform, clCRY2b which is larger in size. We show that clCRY2a mRNA is expressed in all retinal layers and clCRY2b is enriched in the inner and outer nuclear layer. To define the localisation and interaction network of clCRY2 we generated and validated a monoclonal antibody that detects both clCRY2 isoforms. Immunohistochemical studies revealed that clCRY2a/b is present in all retinal layers and is enriched in the outer limiting membrane and outer plexiform layer. Proteomic analysis showed clCRY2a/b interacts with typical circadian molecules (PER2, CLOCK, ARTNL), cell junction proteins (CTNNA1, CTNNA2) and components associated with the microtubule motor dynein (DYNC1LI2, DCTN1, DCTN2, DCTN3) within the retina. Collectively these data show that clCRY2 is a component of the avian circadian clock and unexpectedly associates with the microtubule cytoskeleton.

Organoids as host models for infection biology "“ a review of methods

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Infectious diseases are a major threat worldwide. With the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance and emergence of new potential pathogens, a better understanding of the infection process is urgently needed. Over the last century, the development of in vitro and in vivo models has led to remarkable contributions to the current knowledge in the field of infection biology. However, applying recent advances in organoid culture technology to research infectious diseases is now taking the field to a higher level of complexity. Here, we describe the current methods available for the study of infectious diseases using organoid cultures.
Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals distinct tumor microenvironmental patterns in lung adenocarcinoma

Recent developments in immuno-oncology demonstrate that not only cancer cells, but also the tumor microenvironment can guide precision medicine. A comprehensive and in-depth characterization of the tumor microenvironment is challenging since its cell populations are diverse and can be important even if scarce. To identify clinically relevant microenvironmental and cancer features, we applied single-cell RNA sequencing to ten human lung adenocarcinomas and ten normal control tissues. Our analyses revealed heterogeneous carcinoma cell transcriptomes reflecting histological grade and oncogenic pathway activities, and two distinct microenvironmental patterns. The immune-activated CPÂ²E microenvironment was composed of cancer-associated myofibroblasts, proinflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, plasmacytoid dendritic cells and exhausted CD8+ T cells, and was prognostically unfavorable. In contrast, the inert NÂ³MC microenvironment was characterized by normal-like myofibroblasts, non-inflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, NK cells, myeloid dendritic cells and conventional T cells, and was associated with a favorable prognosis. Microenvironmental marker genes and signatures identified in single-cell profiles had progonostic value in bulk tumor profiles. In summary, single-cell RNA profiling of lung adenocarcinoma provides additional prognostic information based on the microenvironment, and may help to predict therapy response and to reveal possible target cell populations for future therapeutic approaches.
The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
Columba
Biobanking of human gut organoids for translational research

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The development of human organoid culture models has led to unprecedented opportunities to generate self-organizing, three-dimensional miniature organs that closely mimic in vivo conditions. The ability to expand, culture, and bank such organoids now provide researchers with the opportunity to generate next-generation living biobanks, which will substantially contribute to translational research in a wide range of areas, including drug discovery and testing, regenerative medicine as well as the development of a personalized treatment approach. However, compared to traditional tissue repositories, the generation of a living organoid biobank requires a much higher level of coordination, additional resources, and scientific expertise. In this short review, we discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with the generation of a living organoid biobank. Focusing on human intestinal organoids, we highlight some of the key aspects that need to be considered and provide an outlook for future development in this exciting field.
Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
De novo biosynthesis of bioactive isoflavonoids by engineered yeast cell factories

Isoflavonoids comprise a class of plant natural products with great nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and agricultural significance. Their low abundance in nature and structural complexity however hampers access to these phytochemicals through traditional crop-based manufacturing or chemical synthesis. Microbial bioproduction therefore represents an attractive alternative. Here, we engineer the metabolism of Saccharomyces cerevisiae to become a platform for efficient production of daidzein, a core chemical scaffold for isoflavonoid biosynthesis, and demonstrate its application towards producing bioactive glucosides from glucose, following the screening-reconstruction-application engineering framework. First, we rebuild daidzein biosynthesis in yeast and its production is then improved by 94-fold through screening biosynthetic enzymes, identifying rate-limiting steps, implementing dynamic control, engineering substrate trafficking and fine-tuning competing metabolic processes. The optimized strain produces up to 85.4"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1 of daidzein and introducing plant glycosyltransferases in this strain results in production of bioactive puerarin (72.8"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1) and daidzin (73.2"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1). Our work provides a promising step towards developing synthetic yeast cell factories for de novo biosynthesis of value-added isoflavonoids and the multi-phased framework may be extended to engineer pathways of complex natural products in other microbial hosts.
Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Transcriptome adaptations from colonization to biofilm infection of skin wounds. In burn patients Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is a major cause of morbidity. Analysis of the pathogen's gene expression as it transitions from colonization to acute and then biofilm wound infection may provide strategies for infection control. Toward this goal, we seeded log-phase P. aeruginosa (PAO1) into 3-day-old, full-thickness excision wounds (rabbit ear) and harvested the bacteria during colonization (Hrs 2 and 6), acute infection (Hr 24), and biofilm infection (Days 5 and 9) for transcriptome analysis (RNA-Seq). After 2"“6Â h in the wound, genes for metabolism and cell replication were down-regulated while wound-adaptation genes were up-regulated (vs. expression in log-phase culture). As the infection progressed from acute to biofilm infection, more genes became up-regulated than down-regulated, but the down-regulated genes enriched in more pathways, likely because the genes and pathways that bacteria already colonizing wounds up-regulate to establish biofilm infection are less known. Across the stages of infection, carbon-utilization pathways shifted. During acute infection, itaconate produced by myeloid cells appears to have been a carbon source because myeloid cell infiltration and the expression of the host gene, ACOD1, for itaconate production peaked coincidently with the expression of the PAO1 genes for itaconate transport and catabolism. Additionally, branched-chain amino acids are suggested to be a carbon source in acute infection and in biofilm infection. In biofilm infection, fatty acid degradation was also up-regulated. These carbon sources feed into the glyoxylate cycle that was coincidently up-regulated, suggesting it provided the precursors for P. aeruginosa to synthesize macromolecules in establishing wound infection.
Repeated exposure of the oral mucosa over 12Â months with cold plasma is not carcinogenic in mice

Peri-implantitis may result in the loss of dental implants. Cold atmospheric pressure plasma (CAP) was suggested to promote re-osseointegration, decrease antimicrobial burden, and support wound healing. However, the long-term risk assessment of CAP treatment in the oral cavity has not been addressed. Treatment with two different CAP devices was compared against UV radiation, carcinogen administration, and untreated conditions over 12Â months. Histological analysis of 406 animals revealed that repeated CAP exposure did not foster non-invasive lesions or squamous cell carcinoma (SCCs). Carcinogen administration promoted non-invasive lesions and SCCs. Molecular analysis by a qPCR screening of 144 transcripts revealed distinct inflammatory profiles associated with each treatment regimen. Interestingly, CAP treatment of carcinogen-challenged mucosa did not promote but instead left unchanged or reduced the proportion of non-invasive lesions and SCC formation. In conclusion, repeated CAP exposure of murine oral mucosa was well tolerated, and carcinogenic effects did not occur, motivating CAP applications in patients for dental and implant treatments in the future.
A mutational hotspot that determines highly repeatable evolution can be built and broken by silent genetic changes

Mutational hotspots can determine evolutionary outcomes and make evolution repeatable. Hotspots are products of multiple evolutionary forces including mutation rate heterogeneity, but this variable is often hard to identify. In this work, we reveal that a near-deterministic genetic hotspot can be built and broken by a handful of silent mutations. We observe this when studying homologous immotile variants of the bacteria Pseudomonas fluorescens, AR2 and Pf0-2x. AR2 resurrects motility through highly repeatable de novo mutation of the same nucleotide in >95% lines in minimal media (ntrB A289C). Pf0-2x, however, evolves via a number of mutations meaning the two strains diverge significantly during adaptation. We determine that this evolutionary disparity is owed to just 6 synonymous variations within the ntrB locus, which we demonstrate by swapping the sites and observing that we are able to both break (>95% to 0%) and build (0% to 80%) a deterministic mutational hotspot. Our work reveals a key role for silent genetic variation in determining adaptive outcomes.
Mouse Dspp frameshift model of human dentinogenesis imperfecta

Non-syndromic inherited defects of tooth dentin are caused by two classes of dominant negative/gain-of-function mutations in dentin sialophosphoprotein (DSPP): 5"² mutations affecting an N-terminal targeting sequence and 3"² mutations that shift translation into the"‰âˆ’"‰1 reading frame. DSPP defects cause an overlapping spectrum of phenotypes classified as dentin dysplasia type II and dentinogenesis imperfecta types II and III. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we generated a Dsppâˆ’1fs mouse model by introducing a FLAG-tag followed by a single nucleotide deletion that translated 493 extraneous amino acids before termination. Developing incisors and/or molars from this mouse and a DsppP19L mouse were characterized by morphological assessment, bSEM, nanohardness testing, histological analysis, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. DsppP19L dentin contained dentinal tubules but grew slowly and was softer and less mineralized than the wild-type. DsppP19L incisor enamel was softer than normal, while molar enamel showed reduced rod/interrod definition. Dsppâˆ’1fs dentin formation was analogous to reparative dentin: it lacked dentinal tubules, contained cellular debris, and was significantly softer and thinner than Dspp+/+ and DsppP19L dentin. The Dsppâˆ’1fs incisor enamel appeared normal and was comparable to the wild-type in hardness. We conclude that 5"² and 3"² Dspp mutations cause dental malformations through different pathological mechanisms and can be regarded as distinct disorders.
Lactobacillus rhamnosus

And Bifidobacterium longum alleviate colitis and cognitive impairment in mice by regulating IFN-Î³ to IL-10 and TNF-Î± to IL-10 expression ratios. Gut lactobacilli and bifidobacteria on the immune homeostasis. Therefore, to understand the mechanism in vivo, we selected human fecal Lactobacillus rhamnosus NK210 and Bifidobacterium longum NK219, which strongly suppressed the IFN-Î³ to IL-10 expression (IIE) ratio in lipopolysaccharide-stimulated macrophages. Thereafter, we examined their effects on the endotoxin, antibiotics, or antitumor drug-stimulated immune imbalance in mice. Intraperitoneal injection of lipopolysaccharide and oral gavage of ampicillin increased IFN-Î³ and TNF-Î± expression in the spleen, colon, and hippocampus, while IL-10 expression decreased. However, intraperitoneal injection of cyclophosphamide suppressed IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, and IL-10 expression. LPS exposure induced splenic natural killer cell cytotoxicity against YAC-1 cells (sNK-C) and peritoneal macrophage phagocytosis against Candida albicans (pMA-P) activities, while cyclophosphamide and ampicillin treatments suppressed sNK-C and pMA-P activities. However, LPS, ampicillin, cyclophosphamide all increased IIE and TNF-Î± to IL-10 expression (TIE) ratios. Oral administration of NK210 and/or NK219 significantly reduced LPS-induced sNK-C, pMA-P, and IFN-Î³ expression, while cyclophosphamide- or ampicillin-suppressed sNK-C and pMA-P activities, cyclophosphamide-suppressed IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, and IL-10 expression, and ampicillin-suppressed IL-10 expression increased. Nevertheless, they suppressed LPS-, ampicillin-, or cyclophosphamide-induced IIE and TIE ratios, cognitive impairment, and gut dysbiosis. In particular, NK219, but not NK210, increased the IIE expression ratio in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced sNK-C and pMA-P activities in normal control mice, while cognitive function and gut microbiota composition were not significantly affected. These findings suggest that NK210, Lactobacillus sp, and NK219, Bifidobacterium additively or synergistically alleviate gut dysbiosis, inflammation, and cognitive impairment with immune imbalance by controlling IIE and TIE ratios.
NR4A2 expression is not altered in placentas from cases of growth restriction or preeclampsia, but is reduced in hypoxic cytotrophoblast

Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 4 Group A Member 2 (NR4A2) transcripts are elevated in the circulation of individuals whose pregnancies are complicated by preterm fetal growth restriction (FGR). In this paper, we show that the cases with preeclampsia (PE) have increased circulating NR4A2 transcripts compared to those with normotensive FGR. We aimed to establish whether the dysfunctional placenta mirrors the increase in NR4A2 transcripts and further, to uncover the function of placental NR4A2. NR4A2 expression was detected in preterm and term placental tissue; expressed higher at term. NR4A2 mRNA expression and protein were not altered in placentas from preterm FGR or PE pregnancies. Hypoxia (1% O2 compared to 8% O2) significantly reduced cytotrophoblast NR4A2 mRNA expression, but not placental explant NR4A2 expression. Silencing cytotrophoblast NR4A2 expression under hypoxia (via short interfering (si)RNAs) did not alter angiogenic Placental Growth Factor, nor anti-angiogenic sFlt-1 mRNA expression or protein secretion, but increased expression of cellular antioxidant, oxidative stress, inflammatory, and growth genes. NR4A2 expression was also not altered in a model of tumour necrosis factor-Î±-induced endothelial dysfunction, or with pravastatin treatment. Further studies are required to identify the origin of the circulating transcripts in pathological pregnancies, and investigate the function of placental NR4A2.
Heritability and genetic correlations of plasma metabolites of pigs with production, resilience and carcass traits under natural polymicrobial disease challenge

Metabolites in plasma of healthy nursery pigs were quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance. Heritabilities of metabolite concentration were estimated along with their phenotypic and genetic correlations with performance, resilience, and carcass traits in growing pigs exposed to a natural polymicrobial disease challenge. Variance components were estimated by GBLUP. Heritability estimates were low to moderate (0.11"‰Â±"‰0.08 to 0.19"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 14 metabolites, moderate to high (0.22"‰Â±"‰0.09 to 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 17 metabolites, and highest for l-glutamic acid (0.41"‰Â±"‰0.09) and hypoxanthine (0.42"‰Â±"‰0.08). Phenotypic correlation estimates of plasma metabolites with performance and carcass traits were generally very low. Significant genetic correlation estimates with performance and carcass traits were found for several measures of growth and feed intake. Interestingly the plasma concentration of oxoglutarate was genetically negatively correlated with treatments received across the challenge nursery and finisher (âˆ’Â 0.49"‰Â±"‰0.28; P"‰<"‰0.05) and creatinine was positively correlated with mortality in the challenge nursery (0.85"‰Â±"‰0.76; P"‰<"‰0.05). These results suggest that some plasma metabolite phenotypes collected from healthy nursery pigs are moderately heritable and genetic correlations with measures of performance and resilience after disease challenge suggest they may be potential genetic indicators of disease resilience.
ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
Friction modulation in limbless, three-dimensional gaits and heterogeneous terrains

Motivated by a possible convergence of terrestrial limbless locomotion strategies ultimately determined by interfacial effects, we show how both 3D gait alterations and locomotory adaptations to heterogeneous terrains can be understood through the lens of local friction modulation. Via an effective-friction modeling approach, compounded by 3D simulations, the emergence and disappearance of a range of locomotory behaviors observed in nature is systematically explained in relation to inhabited environments. Our approach also simplifies the treatment of terrain heterogeneity, whereby even solid obstacles may be seen as high friction regions, which we confirm against experiments of snakes 'diffracting' while traversing rows of posts, similar to optical waves. We further this optic analogy by illustrating snake refraction, reflection and lens focusing. We use these insights to engineer surface friction patterns and demonstrate passive snake navigation in complex topographies. Overall, our study outlines a unified view that connects active and passive 3D mechanics with heterogeneous interfacial effects to explain a broad set of biological observations, and potentially inspire engineering design.
K15 promoter-driven enforced expression of NKIRAS exhibits tumor suppressive activity against the development of DMBA/TPA-induced skin tumors

NKIRAS1 and NKIRAS2 (also called as ÎºB-Ras) were identified as members of the atypical RAS family that suppress the transcription factor NF-ÎºB. However, their function in carcinogenesis is still controversial. To clarify how NKIRAS acts on cellular transformation, we generated transgenic mice in which NKIRAS2 was forcibly expressed using a cytokeratin 15 (K15) promoter, which is mainly activated in follicle bulge cells. The ectopic expression of NKIRAS2 was mainly detected in follicle bulges of transgenic mice with NKIRAS2 but not in wild type mice. K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 failed to affect the development of epidermis, which was evaluated using the expression of K10, K14, K15 and filaggrin. However, K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 effectively suppressed the development of skin tumors induced by treatment with 7,12-dimethylbenz(a)anthracene (DMBA)/12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol 13-acetate (TPA). This observation suggested that NKIRAS seemed to function as a tumor suppressor in follicle bulges. However, in the case of oncogenic HRAS-driven cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts, knockdown of NKIRAS2 expression drastically suppressed HRAS-mutant-provoked cellular transformation, suggesting that NKIRAS2 was required for the cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts. Furthermore, moderate enforced expression of NKIRAS2 augmented oncogenic HRAS-provoked cellular transformation, whereas an excess NKIRAS2 expression converted its functional role into a tumor suppressive phenotype, suggesting that NKIRAS seemed to exhibit a biphasic bell-shaped enhancing effect on HRAS-mutant-provoked oncogenic activity. Taken together, the functional role of NKIRAS in carcinogenesis is most likely determined by not only cellular context but also its expression level.
Scattering interference signature of a pair density wave state in the cuprate pseudogap phase

An unidentified quantum fluid designated the pseudogap (PG) phase is produced by electron-density depletion in the CuO2 antiferromagnetic insulator. Current theories suggest that the PG phase may be a pair density wave (PDW) state characterized by a spatially modulating density of electron pairs. Such a state should exhibit a periodically modulating energy gap \({\Delta }_{{{{{{\rm{P}}}}}}}({{{{{\boldsymbol{r}}}}}})\) in real-space, and a characteristic quasiparticle scattering interference (QPI) signature \({\Lambda }_{{{{{{\rm{P}}}}}}}({{{{{\boldsymbol{q}}}}}})\) in wavevector space. By studying strongly underdoped Bi2Sr2CaDyCu2O8 at hole-density ~0.08 in the superconductive phase, we detect the 8a0-periodic \({\Delta }_{{{{{{\rm{P}}}}}}}({{{{{\boldsymbol{r}}}}}})\) modulations signifying a PDW coexisting with superconductivity. Then, by visualizing the temperature dependence of this electronic structure from the superconducting into the pseudogap phase, we find the evolution of the scattering interference signature \(\Lambda ({{{{{\boldsymbol{q}}}}}})\) that is predicted specifically for the temperature dependence of an 8a0-periodic PDW. These observations are consistent with theory for the transition from a PDW state coexisting with d-wave superconductivity to a pure PDW state in the Bi2Sr2CaDyCu2O8 pseudogap phase.
