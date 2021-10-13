CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor to drive ER-phagic clearance of mutant prohormones

By Yu-Jie Chen
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reticulon-3 (RTN3)-driven targeting complex promotes clearance of misfolded prohormones from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) for lysosomal destruction by ER-phagy. Because RTN3 resides in the cytosolic leaflet of the ER bilayer, the mechanism of selecting misfolded prohormones as ER-phagy cargo on the luminal side of the ER membrane remains unknown. Here we identify the ER transmembrane protein PGRMC1 as an RTN3-binding partner. Via its luminal domain, PGRMC1 captures misfolded prohormones, targeting them for RTN3-dependent ER-phagy. PGRMC1 selects cargos that are smaller than the large size of other reported ER-phagy substrates. Cargos for PGRMC1 include mutant proinsulins that block secretion of wildtype proinsulin through dominant-negative interactions within the ER, causing insulin-deficiency. Chemical perturbation of PGRMC1 partially restores WT insulin storage by preventing ER-phagic degradation of WT and mutant proinsulin. Thus, PGRMC1 acts as a size-selective cargo receptor during RTN3-dependent ER-phagy, and is a potential therapeutic target for diabetes.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Biofilms can act as plasmid reserves in the absence of plasmid specific selection

Plasmids facilitate rapid bacterial adaptation by shuttling a wide variety of beneficial traits across microbial communities. However, under non-selective conditions, maintaining a plasmid can be costly to the host cell. Nonetheless, plasmids are ubiquitous in nature where bacteria adopt their dominant mode of life - biofilms. Here, we demonstrate that biofilms can act as spatiotemporal reserves for plasmids, allowing them to persist even under non-selective conditions. However, under these conditions, spatial stratification of plasmid-carrying cells may promote the dispersal of cells without plasmids, and biofilms may thus act as plasmid sinks.
SCIENCE
Newswise

"Caramel receptor" identified

Newswise — Freising, October 12, 2021 - Who doesn't like the smell of caramel? However, the olfactory receptor that contributes decisively to this sensory impression was unknown until now. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich (LSB) have now solved the mystery of its existence and identified the "caramel receptor". The new knowledge contributes to a better understanding of the molecular coding of food flavors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Mechanism of actions of cholecystokinin receptors revealed

Cholecystokinin (CCK) and gastrin are the earliest discovered gastrointestinal hormones. They are the most abundant peptides in gastrointestinal tract and central nervous system, acting as physiologically important hormones and neurotransmitters through two CCK receptor subtypes, CCKAR and CCKBR. These two receptors engage in fundamental physiological actions such as satiety regulation,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutants#Endoglycosidase H#Pngase F#Progesterone Receptor#Cos#Rtn3 Binding#Introduction Protein#Erad
Nature.com

Effects of the selective orexin-2 receptor antagonist JNJ-48816274 on sleep initiated in the circadian wake maintenance zone: a randomised trial

The effects of orexinergic peptides are diverse and are mediated by orexin-1 and orexin-2 receptors. Antagonists that target both receptors have been shown to promote sleep initiation and maintenance. Here, we investigated the role of the orexin-2 receptor in sleep regulation in a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, three-period crossover clinical trial using two doses (20 and 50"‰mg) of a highly selective orexin-2 receptor antagonist (2-SORA) (JNJ-48816274). We used a phase advance model of sleep disruption where sleep initiation is scheduled in the circadian wake maintenance zone. We assessed objective and subjective sleep parameters, pharmacokinetic profiles and residual effects on cognitive performance in 18 healthy male participants without sleep disorders. The phase advance model alone (placebo condition) resulted in disruption of sleep at the beginning of the sleep period compared to baseline sleep (scheduled at habitual time). Compared to placebo, both doses of JNJ-48816274 significantly increased total sleep time, REM sleep duration and sleep efficiency, and reduced latency to persistent sleep, sleep onset latency, and REM latency. All night EEG spectral power density for both NREM and REM sleep were unaffected by either dose. Participants reported significantly better quality of sleep and feeling more refreshed upon awakening following JNJ-48816274 compared to placebo. No significant residual effects on objective performance measures were observed and the compound was well tolerated. In conclusion, the selective orexin-2 receptor antagonist JNJ-48816274 rapidly induced sleep when sleep was scheduled earlier in the circadian cycle and improved self-reported sleep quality without impact on waking performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adaptation to an amoeba host drives selection of virulence-associated traits in Vibrio cholerae

Predation by heterotrophic protists drives the emergence of adaptive traits in bacteria, and often these traits lead to altered interactions with hosts and persistence in the environment. Here we studied adaptation of the cholera pathogen, Vibrio cholerae during long-term co-incubation with the protist host, Acanthamoeba castellanii. We determined phenotypic and genotypic changes associated with long-term intra-amoebal host adaptation and how this impacts pathogen survival and fitness. We showed that adaptation to the amoeba host leads to temporal changes in multiple phenotypic traits in V. cholerae that facilitate increased survival and competitive fitness in amoeba. Genome sequencing and mutational analysis revealed that these altered lifestyles were linked to non-synonymous mutations in conserved regions of the flagellar transcriptional regulator, flrA. Additionally, the mutations resulted in enhanced colonisation in zebrafish, establishing a link between adaptation of V. cholerae to amoeba predation and enhanced environmental persistence. Our results show that pressure imposed by amoeba on V. cholerae selects for flrA mutations that serves as a key driver for adaptation. Importantly, this study provides evidence that adaptive traits that evolve in pathogens in response to environmental predatory pressure impact the colonisation of eukaryotic organisms by these pathogens.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Acute right ventricular failure associated with pulmonary hypertension in pediatrics: understanding the hemodynamic profiles

Pulmonary hypertension (PHTN) is a common pathology in pediatrics, arising from a diverse array of etiologies and manifesting in equally diverse patient populations. The inpatient management of these infants and children may be complicated by dynamic and at times severe increases in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) and right ventricular (RV) afterload. Yet absent are cognitively accessible heuristics in the field whereby providers can reconcile the various clinical manifestations they observe with an understanding of the cardiac physiology at play, and therefore, appropriate physiology-driven interventions. Described herein is a framework for understanding the pathophysiology of four clinical phenotypes which are driven by two echocardiographic patient characteristics: the presence or absence of an atrial communication and the capacity of the right ventricle to maintain ventricular-vascular coupling. Application of this paradigm may facilitate accurate interpretation of observed clinical data, and alignment of treatment strategies with the underlying pathophysiology.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals distinct tumor microenvironmental patterns in lung adenocarcinoma

Recent developments in immuno-oncology demonstrate that not only cancer cells, but also the tumor microenvironment can guide precision medicine. A comprehensive and in-depth characterization of the tumor microenvironment is challenging since its cell populations are diverse and can be important even if scarce. To identify clinically relevant microenvironmental and cancer features, we applied single-cell RNA sequencing to ten human lung adenocarcinomas and ten normal control tissues. Our analyses revealed heterogeneous carcinoma cell transcriptomes reflecting histological grade and oncogenic pathway activities, and two distinct microenvironmental patterns. The immune-activated CPÂ²E microenvironment was composed of cancer-associated myofibroblasts, proinflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, plasmacytoid dendritic cells and exhausted CD8+ T cells, and was prognostically unfavorable. In contrast, the inert NÂ³MC microenvironment was characterized by normal-like myofibroblasts, non-inflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, NK cells, myeloid dendritic cells and conventional T cells, and was associated with a favorable prognosis. Microenvironmental marker genes and signatures identified in single-cell profiles had progonostic value in bulk tumor profiles. In summary, single-cell RNA profiling of lung adenocarcinoma provides additional prognostic information based on the microenvironment, and may help to predict therapy response and to reveal possible target cell populations for future therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Viral infection/reactivation during long-term follow-up in multiple myeloma patients with anti-BCMA CAR therapy

Targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) through monoclonal antibody or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have achieved encouraging results in treating refractory/relapsed multiple myeloma (MM) patients [1,2,3,4,5]. These BCMA-targeting strategies eliminate not only tumor cells but also parts of normal plasma and B cells that express BCMA [6]. These on-target off-tumor effects may lead to severe deficiency of humoral immunity and make patients susceptible to infections, which has already raised concern in CD19-CAR-treated patients [7, 8]. As we have conducted two anti-BCMA CAR trials in our center, we did observe a remarkably higher incidence of viral infection/reactivation during the long-term follow-up. To date, few studies have investigated the influence of anti-BCMA immunotherapies on viral infection/reactivation. This retrospective study focuses on the viral infection in patients treated with anti-BCMA CAR, aiming to provide feasible measures to manage viral infection/reactivation in patients receiving BCMA-targeting immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Analysis of remaining motion using one innovative upper airway opening cervical collar and two traditional cervical collars

The aim of this study was to compare the remaining motion of an immobilized cervical spine using an innovative cervical collar as well as two traditional cervical collars. The study was performed on eight fresh human cadavers. The cervical spine was immobilized with one innovative (Lubo Airway Collar) and two traditional cervical collars (Stifneck and Perfit ACE). The flexion and lateral bending of the cervical spine were measured using a wireless motion tracker (Xsens). With the Weinman Lubo Airway Collar attached, the mean remaining flexion was 20.0"‰Â±"‰9.0Â°. The mean remaining flexion was lowest with the Laerdal Stifneck (13.1"‰Â±"‰6.6Â°) or Ambu Perfit ACE (10.8"‰Â±"‰5.8Â°) applied. Compared to that of the innovative Weinmann Lubo Airway Collar, the remaining cervical spine flexion was significantly decreased with the Ambu Perfit ACE. There was no significant difference in lateral bending between the three examined collars. The most effective immobilization of the cervical spine was achieved when traditional cervical collars were implemented. However, all tested cervical collars showed remaining motion of the cervical spine. Thus, alternative immobilization techniques should be considered.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The dialysis facility levels and sizes are associated with outcomes of incident hemodialysis patients

The outcomes of patients with incident kidney failure who start hemodialysis are influenced by several factors. Whether hemodialysis facility characteristics are associated with patient outcomes is unclear. We included adults diagnosed as having kidney failure requiring hemodialysis during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2013 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to perform this retrospective cohort study. The exposures included different sizes and levels of hemodialysis facilities. The outcomes were all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, infection-related death, hospitalization, and kidney transplantation. During 2001"“2013, we identified 74,406 patients and divided them in to three groups according to the facilities where they receive hemodialysis: medical center (n"‰="‰8263), non-center hospital (n"‰="‰40,008), and clinic (n"‰="‰26,135). The multivariable Cox model demonstrated that a larger facility size was associated with a low mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR] 0.991, 95% confidence interval [95% CI] 0.984"“0.998; every 20 beds per facility). Compared with medical centers, patients in non-center hospitals and clinics had higher mortality risks (HR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09"“1.17 and HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06"“1.15, respectively). Patients in medical centers and non-center hospitals had higher risk of hospitalization (subdistribution HR [SHR] 1.11, 95% CI 1.10"“1.12 and SHR 1.22, 95% CI 1.21"“1.23, respectively). Patients in medical centers had the highest rate of kidney transplantation among the three groups. In patients with incident kidney failure, a larger hemodialysis facility size was associated with lower mortality. Overall, medical center patients had a lower mortality rate and higher transplantation rate, whereas clinic patients had a lower hospitalization risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Adult Outpatients identified as Significant Viable SARS-CoV-2 Shedders

Differential kinetics of RNA loads and infectious viral levels in the upper respiratory tract between asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infected adult outpatients remain unclear limiting recommendations that may guide clinical management, infection control measures and occupational health decisions. In the present investigation, 496 (2.8%) of 17,911 French adult outpatients were positive for an upper respiratory tract SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection by a quantitative RT-PCR assay, of which 180 (36.3%) were COVID-19 asymptomatic. Of these adult asymptomatic viral shedders, 75% had mean to high RNA viral loads (Ct values"‰<"‰30) which median value was significantly higher than that observed in symptomatic subjects (P"‰="‰0.029), and 50.6% were positive by cell culture assays of their upper respiratory tract specimens. Our findings indicate that COVID-19 asymptomatic adult outpatients are significant viable SARS-CoV-2 shedders in their upper respiratory tract playing a major potential role as SARS-CoV-2 transmitters in various epidemiological transmission chains, promoting COVID-19 resurgence in populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

De novo biosynthesis of bioactive isoflavonoids by engineered yeast cell factories

Isoflavonoids comprise a class of plant natural products with great nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and agricultural significance. Their low abundance in nature and structural complexity however hampers access to these phytochemicals through traditional crop-based manufacturing or chemical synthesis. Microbial bioproduction therefore represents an attractive alternative. Here, we engineer the metabolism of Saccharomyces cerevisiae to become a platform for efficient production of daidzein, a core chemical scaffold for isoflavonoid biosynthesis, and demonstrate its application towards producing bioactive glucosides from glucose, following the screening-reconstruction-application engineering framework. First, we rebuild daidzein biosynthesis in yeast and its production is then improved by 94-fold through screening biosynthetic enzymes, identifying rate-limiting steps, implementing dynamic control, engineering substrate trafficking and fine-tuning competing metabolic processes. The optimized strain produces up to 85.4"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1 of daidzein and introducing plant glycosyltransferases in this strain results in production of bioactive puerarin (72.8"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1) and daidzin (73.2"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1). Our work provides a promising step towards developing synthetic yeast cell factories for de novo biosynthesis of value-added isoflavonoids and the multi-phased framework may be extended to engineer pathways of complex natural products in other microbial hosts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Transcriptome adaptations from colonization to biofilm infection of skin wounds. In burn patients Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is a major cause of morbidity. Analysis of the pathogen's gene expression as it transitions from colonization to acute and then biofilm wound infection may provide strategies for infection control. Toward this goal, we seeded log-phase P. aeruginosa (PAO1) into 3-day-old, full-thickness excision wounds (rabbit ear) and harvested the bacteria during colonization (Hrs 2 and 6), acute infection (Hr 24), and biofilm infection (Days 5 and 9) for transcriptome analysis (RNA-Seq). After 2"“6Â h in the wound, genes for metabolism and cell replication were down-regulated while wound-adaptation genes were up-regulated (vs. expression in log-phase culture). As the infection progressed from acute to biofilm infection, more genes became up-regulated than down-regulated, but the down-regulated genes enriched in more pathways, likely because the genes and pathways that bacteria already colonizing wounds up-regulate to establish biofilm infection are less known. Across the stages of infection, carbon-utilization pathways shifted. During acute infection, itaconate produced by myeloid cells appears to have been a carbon source because myeloid cell infiltration and the expression of the host gene, ACOD1, for itaconate production peaked coincidently with the expression of the PAO1 genes for itaconate transport and catabolism. Additionally, branched-chain amino acids are suggested to be a carbon source in acute infection and in biofilm infection. In biofilm infection, fatty acid degradation was also up-regulated. These carbon sources feed into the glyoxylate cycle that was coincidently up-regulated, suggesting it provided the precursors for P. aeruginosa to synthesize macromolecules in establishing wound infection.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy