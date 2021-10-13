CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genome-wide detection of cytosine methylations in plant from Nanopore data using deep learning

By Peng Ni
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn plants, cytosine DNA methylations (5mCs) can happen in three sequence contexts as CpG, CHG, and CHH (where H"‰="‰A, C, or T), which play different roles in the regulation of biological processes. Although long Nanopore reads are advantageous in the detection of 5mCs comparing to short-read bisulfite sequencing, existing methods can only detect 5mCs in the CpG context, which limits their application in plants. Here, we develop DeepSignal-plant, a deep learning tool to detect genome-wide 5mCs of all three contexts in plants from Nanopore reads. We sequence Arabidopsis thaliana and Oryza sativa using both Nanopore and bisulfite sequencing. We develop a denoising process for training models, which enables DeepSignal-plant to achieve high correlations with bisulfite sequencing for 5mC detection in all three contexts. Furthermore, DeepSignal-plant can profile more 5mC sites, which will help to provide a more complete understanding of epigenetic mechanisms of different biological processes.

#Deep Learning#Plant Cell#Plant Biology#Cpg#Chg#Chh#Deepsignal#Oryza
