Untargeted metabolomics reveals sex-specific differences in lipid metabolism of adult rats exposed to dexamethasone in utero

By Alyssa Murray
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrenatal stress through glucocorticoid (GC) exposure leads to an increased risk of developing diseases such as cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and hypertension in adulthood. We have previously shown that administration of the synthetic glucocorticoid, dexamethasone (Dex), to pregnant Wistar"“Kyoto dams produces offspring with elevated blood pressures and disrupted circadian rhythm signaling. Given the link between stress, circadian rhythms and metabolism, we performed an untargeted metabolomic screen on the livers of offspring to assess potential changes induced by prenatal Dex exposure. This metabolomic analysis highlighted 18 significantly dysregulated metabolites in females and 12 in males. Pathway analysis using MetaboAnalyst 4.0 highlighted key pathway-level metabolic differences: glycerophospholipid metabolism, purine metabolism and glutathione metabolism. Gene expression analysis revealed significant upregulation of several lipid metabolism genes in females while males showed no dysregulation. Triglyceride concentrations were also found to be significantly elevated in female offspring exposed to Dex in utero, which may contribute to lipid metabolism activation. This study is the first to conduct an untargeted metabolic profile of liver from GC exposed offspring. Corroborating metabolic, gene expression and lipid profiling results demonstrates significant sex-specific lipid metabolic differences underlying the programming of hepatic metabolism.

Nature.com

Changes in metabolic syndrome affect the health-related quality of life of community-dwelling adults

Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is associated with cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, chronic renal diseases, and all-cause mortality. Furthermore, MetS is associated with poor health-related quality of life (HRQOL). However, the impact of dynamic changes in MetS on changes in the HRQOL was not previously explored. This was an eight-year, prospective cohort study in which 906 middle-aged adults from Shipai, Taipei in northern Taiwan were enrolled during 2009"“2010 (baseline). Of those sampled, 427 participants completed the follow-up investigation after 8Â years. The HRQOL was measured using the Short Form Health Survey (SF-36). Other variables including age, sex, marital status, level of education, smoking, alcohol consumption, baseline body mass index, and changes in physical activity were adjusted. Compared with adults who never experienced MetS, adults with persistent MetS had a negative change in mental HRQOL (Î² âˆ’Â 4.20, 95% CI âˆ’Â 7.54 to âˆ’Â 0.86, p"‰="‰0.01). The negative changes of persistent MetS on the HRQOL were in the domains of vitality and mental health (Î² âˆ’Â 4.42, 95% CI âˆ’Â 8.10 to âˆ’Â 0.73 and Î² âˆ’Â 3.47, 95% CI âˆ’Â 6.90 to âˆ’Â 0.04, respectively). Women and overweight adults were vulnerable to the detrimental effects of persistent MetS. For better HRQOL, more resources should be devoted to reversing MetS in public health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Raman microscopy-based quantification of the physical properties of intracellular lipids

The physical properties of lipids, such as viscosity, are homeostatically maintained in cells and are intimately involved in physiological roles. Measurement of the physical properties of plasma membranes has been achieved primarily through chemical or genetically encoded fluorescent probes. However, since most probes target plasma membranes, physical properties of lipids in intracellular organelles, including lipid droplets (LDs) are yet to be analyzed. Here, we present a novel Raman microscopy-based approach for quantifying the physical properties of intracellular lipids under deuterium-labeled fatty acid treatment conditions. Focusing on the fact that Raman spectra of carbon-deuterium vibration are altered depending on the surrounding lipid species, we quantitatively represented the physical properties of lipids as the gauche/trans conformational ratio of the introduced labeled fatty acids, which can be used as an indicator of viscosity. Intracellular Raman imaging revealed that the gauche/trans ratio of cytosolic regions was robustly preserved against perturbations attempting to alter the lipid composition. This was likely due to LDs functioning as a buffer against excess gauche/trans ratio, beyond its traditional role as an energy storage organelle. Our novel approach enables the observation of the physical properties of organelle lipids, which is difficult to perform with conventional probes, and is useful for quantitative assessment of the subcellular lipid environment.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The structure of a plant-specific partitivirus capsid reveals a unique coat protein domain architecture with an intrinsically disordered protrusion

Persistent plant viruses may be the most common viruses in wild plants. A growing body of evidence for mutualism between such viruses and their hosts, suggests that they play an important role in ecology and agriculture. Here we present the capsid structure of a plant-specific partitivirus, Pepper cryptic virus 1, at 2.9 Å resolution by Cryo-EM. Structural features, including the T = 1 arrangement of 60 coat protein dimers, are shared with fungal partitiviruses and the picobirnavirus lineage of dsRNA viruses. However, the topology of the capsid is markedly different with protrusions emanating from, and partly comprising, the binding interface of coat protein dimers. We show that a disordered region at the apex of the protrusion is not required for capsid assembly and represents a hypervariable site unique to, and characteristic of, the plant-specific partitiviruses. These results suggest a structural basis for the acquisition of additional functions by partitivirus coat proteins that enables mutualistic relationships with diverse plant hosts.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Cytosolic protein delivery using pH-responsive, charge-reversible lipid nanoparticles

Although proteins have attractive features as biopharmaceuticals, the difficulty in delivering them into the cell interior limits their applicability. Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are a promising class of delivery vehicles. When designing a protein delivery system based on LNPs, the major challenges include: (i) formulation of LNPs with defined particle sizes and dispersity, (ii) efficient encapsulation of cargo proteins into LNPs, and (iii) effective cellular uptake and endosomal release into the cytosol. Dioleoylglycerophosphate-diethylenediamine (DOP-DEDA) is a pH-responsive, charge-reversible lipid. The aim of this study was to evaluate the applicability of DOP-DEDA-based LNPs for intracellular protein delivery. Considering the importance of electrostatic interactions in protein encapsulation into LNPs, a negatively charged green fluorescent protein (GFP) analog was successfully encapsulated into DOP-DEDA-based LNPs to yield diameters and polydispersity index of < 200 nm and < 0.2, respectively. Moreover, ~ 80% of the cargo proteins was encapsulated into the LNPs. Cytosolic distribution of fluorescent signals of the protein was observed for up to ~ 90% cells treated with the LNPs, indicating the facilitated endocytic uptake and endosomal escape of the cargo attained using the LNP system.
CHEMISTRY
#Carbohydrate Metabolism#Fatty Liver Disease#Exp#Dexamethasone#Metaboanalyst#Gc
Nature.com

The cardiac molecular setting of metabolic syndrome in pigs reveals disease susceptibility and suggests mechanisms that exacerbate COVID-19 outcomes in patients

Although metabolic syndrome (MetS) is linked to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the cardiac-specific risk mechanism is unknown. Obesity, hypertension, and diabetes (all MetS components) are the most common form of CVD and represent risk factors for worse COVID-19 outcomes compared to their non MetS peers. Here, we use obese Yorkshire pigs as a highly relevant animal model of human MetS, where pigs develop the hallmarks of human MetS and reproducibly mimics the myocardial pathophysiology in patients. Myocardium-specific mass spectroscopy-derived metabolomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics enabled the identity and quality of proteins and metabolites to be investigated in the myocardium to greater depth. Myocardium-specific deregulation of pro-inflammatory markers, propensity for arterial thrombosis, and platelet aggregation was revealed by computational analysis of differentially enriched pathways between MetS and control animals. While key components of the complement pathway and the immune response to viruses are under expressed, key N6-methyladenosin RNA methylation enzymes are largely overexpressed in MetS. Blood tests do not capture the entirety of metabolic changes that the myocardium undergoes, making this analysis of greater value than blood component analysis alone. Our findings create data associations to further characterize the MetS myocardium and disease vulnerability, emphasize the need for a multimodal therapeutic approach, and suggests a mechanism for observed worse outcomes in MetS patients with COVID-19 comorbidity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Neurotoxic reactive astrocytes induce cell death via saturated lipids

Astrocytes regulate the response of the central nervous system to disease and injury and have been hypothesized to actively kill neurons in neurodegenerative disease1,2,3,4,5,6. Here we report an approach to isolate one component of the long-sought astrocyte-derived toxic factor5,6. Notably, instead of a protein, saturated lipids contained in APOE and APOJ lipoparticles mediate astrocyte-induced toxicity. Eliminating the formation of long-chain saturated lipids by astrocyte-specific knockout of the saturated lipid synthesis enzyme ELOVL1 mitigates astrocyte-mediated toxicity in vitro as well as in a model of acute axonal injury in vivo. These results suggest a mechanism by which astrocytes kill cells in the central nervous system.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lipid biomarkers: molecular tools for illuminating the history of microbial life

Fossilized lipids preserved in sedimentary rocks offer singular insights into the Earth's palaeobiology. These 'biomarkers' encode information pertaining to the oxygenation of the atmosphere and oceans, transitions in ocean plankton, the greening of continents, mass extinctions and climate change. Historically, biomarker interpretations relied on inventories of lipids present in extant microorganisms and counterparts in natural environments. However, progress has been impeded because only a small fraction of the Earth's microorganisms can be cultured, many environmentally significant microorganisms from the past no longer exist and there are gaping holes in knowledge concerning lipid biosynthesis. The revolution in genomics and bioinformatics has provided new tools to expand our understanding of lipid biomarkers, their biosynthetic pathways and distributions in nature. In this Review, we explore how preserved organic molecules provide a unique perspective on the history of the Earth's microbial life. We discuss how advances in molecular biology have helped elucidate biomarker origins and afforded more robust interpretations of fossil lipids and how the rock record provides vital calibration points for molecular clocks. Such studies are open to further exploitation with the expansion of sequenced microbial genomes in accessible databases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of the P4B ATPase lipid flippase activity

P4 ATPases are lipid flippases that are phylogenetically grouped into P4A, P4B and P4C clades. The P4A ATPases are heterodimers composed of a catalytic Î±-subunit and accessory Î²-subunit, and the structures of several heterodimeric flippases have been reported. The S. cerevisiae Neo1 and its orthologs represent the P4B ATPases, which function as monomeric flippases without a Î²-subunit. It has been unclear whether monomeric flippases retain the architecture and transport mechanism of the dimeric flippases. Here we report the structure of a P4B ATPase, Neo1, in its E1-ATP, E2P-transition, and E2P states. The structure reveals a conserved architecture as well as highly similar functional intermediate states relative to dimeric flippases. Consistently, structure-guided mutagenesis of residues in the proposed substrate translocation path disrupted Neo1's ability to establish membrane asymmetry. These observations indicate that evolutionarily distant P4 ATPases use a structurally conserved mechanism for substrate transport.
SCIENCE
Science
Nature.com

Metabolic Messengers: tumour necrosis factor

Tumour necrosis factor (TNF) is a classical, pleiotropic pro-inflammatory cytokine. It is also the first 'adipokine' described to be produced from adipose tissue, regulated in obesity and proposed to contribute to obesity-associated metabolic disease. In this review, we provide an overview of TNF in the context of metabolic inflammation or metaflammation, its discovery as a metabolic messenger, its sites and mechanisms of action and some critical considerations for future research. Although we focus on TNF and the studies that elucidated its immunometabolic actions, we highlight a conceptual framework, generated by these studies, that is equally applicable to the complex network of pro-inflammatory signals, their biological activity and their integration with metabolic regulation, and to the field of immunometabolism more broadly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetoencephalography reveals differences in brain activations for fast and slow responses to simple multiplications

Despite decades of studies, it is still an open question on how and where simple multiplications are solved by the brain. This fragmented picture is mostly related to the different tasks employed. While in neuropsychological studies patients are asked to perform and report simple oral calculations, neuroimaging and neurophysiological studies often use verification tasks, in which the result is shown, and the participant must verify the correctness. This MEG study aims to unify the sources of evidence, investigating how brain activation unfolds in time using a single-digit multiplication production task. We compared the participants' brain activity-focusing on the parietal lobes-based on response efficiency, dividing their responses in fast and slow. Results showed higher activation for fast, as compared to slow, responses in the left angular gyrus starting after the first operand, and in the right supramarginal gyrus only after the second operand. A whole-brain analysis showed that fast responses had higher activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. We show a timing difference of both hemispheres during simple multiplications. Results suggest that while the left parietal lobe may allow an initial retrieval of several possible solutions, the right one may be engaged later, helping to identify the solution based on magnitude checking.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute right ventricular failure associated with pulmonary hypertension in pediatrics: understanding the hemodynamic profiles

Pulmonary hypertension (PHTN) is a common pathology in pediatrics, arising from a diverse array of etiologies and manifesting in equally diverse patient populations. The inpatient management of these infants and children may be complicated by dynamic and at times severe increases in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) and right ventricular (RV) afterload. Yet absent are cognitively accessible heuristics in the field whereby providers can reconcile the various clinical manifestations they observe with an understanding of the cardiac physiology at play, and therefore, appropriate physiology-driven interventions. Described herein is a framework for understanding the pathophysiology of four clinical phenotypes which are driven by two echocardiographic patient characteristics: the presence or absence of an atrial communication and the capacity of the right ventricle to maintain ventricular-vascular coupling. Application of this paradigm may facilitate accurate interpretation of observed clinical data, and alignment of treatment strategies with the underlying pathophysiology.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A map of mouse brain metabolism in aging

The first atlas of metabolites in the mouse brain has been published by a team led by UC Davis researchers. The dataset includes 1,547 different molecules across 10 brain regions in male and female laboratory mice from adolescence through adulthood and into advanced old age. The work is published Oct. 15 in the Nature Communications. The complete dataset is publicly available at mouse.atlas.metabolomics.us/.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals distinct tumor microenvironmental patterns in lung adenocarcinoma

Recent developments in immuno-oncology demonstrate that not only cancer cells, but also the tumor microenvironment can guide precision medicine. A comprehensive and in-depth characterization of the tumor microenvironment is challenging since its cell populations are diverse and can be important even if scarce. To identify clinically relevant microenvironmental and cancer features, we applied single-cell RNA sequencing to ten human lung adenocarcinomas and ten normal control tissues. Our analyses revealed heterogeneous carcinoma cell transcriptomes reflecting histological grade and oncogenic pathway activities, and two distinct microenvironmental patterns. The immune-activated CPÂ²E microenvironment was composed of cancer-associated myofibroblasts, proinflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, plasmacytoid dendritic cells and exhausted CD8+ T cells, and was prognostically unfavorable. In contrast, the inert NÂ³MC microenvironment was characterized by normal-like myofibroblasts, non-inflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, NK cells, myeloid dendritic cells and conventional T cells, and was associated with a favorable prognosis. Microenvironmental marker genes and signatures identified in single-cell profiles had progonostic value in bulk tumor profiles. In summary, single-cell RNA profiling of lung adenocarcinoma provides additional prognostic information based on the microenvironment, and may help to predict therapy response and to reveal possible target cell populations for future therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis chronic kidney disease stage 5

Hip fracture is a significant health problem and is associated with increased mortality. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are more at risk of hip fracture than the general population, but the hip fracture risk is not evident among non-dialysis CKD stage 5 patients. This study aims to assess the risk of hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 comparing to those with CKD stages 1"“4. Patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 and CKD stages 1"“4 were retrieved from Taiwan longitudinal health insurance database 2011"“2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018 for the development of hip fractures. We analyze the risk of hip fracture of propensity score-matched patients with CKD stage 5 compared to patients with CKD stages 1"“4 using stepwise Cox regression and competing risks regression. We analyzed 5649 propensity score-matched non-dialysis CKD 1"“4 patients and non-dialysis CKD 5 patients between 2011 and 2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018, 229 (4.1%) of CKD 1"“4 patients in 21,899 patient-year, and 290 (5.1%) of CKD 5 patients had hip fractures in 18,137 patient-year. CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. The adjusted HR was 1.53 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54) in the Cox regression with adjustments for age, gender, comorbidity, and history of fracture. In the competing risks regression, the subdistribution hazard ratio was 1.29 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54). Female gender, age, history of fractures, and Charlson"“Deyo comorbidity index were independently associated with increased hip fracture risks. Non-dialysis CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. This association is independent of patients' age, female gender, history of fractures, and comorbidities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Biobanking of human gut organoids for translational research

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The development of human organoid culture models has led to unprecedented opportunities to generate self-organizing, three-dimensional miniature organs that closely mimic in vivo conditions. The ability to expand, culture, and bank such organoids now provide researchers with the opportunity to generate next-generation living biobanks, which will substantially contribute to translational research in a wide range of areas, including drug discovery and testing, regenerative medicine as well as the development of a personalized treatment approach. However, compared to traditional tissue repositories, the generation of a living organoid biobank requires a much higher level of coordination, additional resources, and scientific expertise. In this short review, we discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with the generation of a living organoid biobank. Focusing on human intestinal organoids, we highlight some of the key aspects that need to be considered and provide an outlook for future development in this exciting field.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prefrontal AÎ² pathology influencing the pathway from apathy to cognitive decline in non-dementia elderly

The purpose of this study is to investigate the complex connection between apathy and cognitive decline that remains unclear. A total of 1057 non-dementia elderly from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) database received up to 13 years of follow-up and were divided into an apathy negative (âˆ’) group of 943 participants and an apathy positive (+) group of 114 participants through the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI)-apathy subitem. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) AD biomarkers and amyloid Î² (AÎ²) PET were measured, and their longitudinal changes were assessed using linear mixed-effects models. Risk factors for cognitive decline and apathy conversion were explored through the Cox proportional hazards model. Mediation effects of AÎ² pathology on cognition were investigated using the causal mediation analysis. Apathy syndrome was associated with faster impairment of cognition and elevation of the AÎ² burden. The effects of apathy on cognitive function and life quality were mediated by AÎ² pathology, including CSF AÎ²42/total tau ratio, and AÎ² deposition in the prefrontal regions. Apathy syndrome was the risk factor for cognitive deterioration; meanwhile, frontal AÎ² burden was the risk factor for apathy conversion. Apathy syndrome is an early manifestation of cognitive decline and there are bidirectional roles between apathy syndrome and AÎ² pathology. Prefrontal AÎ² pathology influenced the pathway from apathy to cognitive decline.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The dialysis facility levels and sizes are associated with outcomes of incident hemodialysis patients

The outcomes of patients with incident kidney failure who start hemodialysis are influenced by several factors. Whether hemodialysis facility characteristics are associated with patient outcomes is unclear. We included adults diagnosed as having kidney failure requiring hemodialysis during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2013 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to perform this retrospective cohort study. The exposures included different sizes and levels of hemodialysis facilities. The outcomes were all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, infection-related death, hospitalization, and kidney transplantation. During 2001"“2013, we identified 74,406 patients and divided them in to three groups according to the facilities where they receive hemodialysis: medical center (n"‰="‰8263), non-center hospital (n"‰="‰40,008), and clinic (n"‰="‰26,135). The multivariable Cox model demonstrated that a larger facility size was associated with a low mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR] 0.991, 95% confidence interval [95% CI] 0.984"“0.998; every 20 beds per facility). Compared with medical centers, patients in non-center hospitals and clinics had higher mortality risks (HR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09"“1.17 and HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06"“1.15, respectively). Patients in medical centers and non-center hospitals had higher risk of hospitalization (subdistribution HR [SHR] 1.11, 95% CI 1.10"“1.12 and SHR 1.22, 95% CI 1.21"“1.23, respectively). Patients in medical centers had the highest rate of kidney transplantation among the three groups. In patients with incident kidney failure, a larger hemodialysis facility size was associated with lower mortality. Overall, medical center patients had a lower mortality rate and higher transplantation rate, whereas clinic patients had a lower hospitalization risk.
HEALTH

