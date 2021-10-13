CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

By Debasmita Bhattacharya
Cover picture for the articleMuscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.

OTULIN maintains skin homeostasis by controlling keratinocyte death and stem cell identity

OTULIN is a deubiquitinase that specifically cleaves linear ubiquitin chains. Here we demonstrate that the ablation of Otulin selectively in keratinocytes causes inflammatory skin lesions that develop into verrucous carcinomas. Genetic deletion of Tnfr1, knockin expression of kinase-inactive Ripk1 or keratinocyte-specific deletion of Fadd and Mlkl completely rescues mice with OTULIN deficiency from dermatitis and tumorigenesis, thereby identifying keratinocyte cell death as the driving force for inflammation. Single-cell RNA-sequencing comparing non-lesional and lesional skin reveals changes in epidermal stem cell identity in OTULIN-deficient keratinocytes prior to substantial immune cell infiltration. Keratinocytes lacking OTULIN display a type-1 interferon and IL-1Î² response signature, and genetic or pharmacologic inhibition of these cytokines partially inhibits skin inflammation. Finally, expression of a hypomorphic mutant Otulin allele, previously shown to cause OTULIN-related autoinflammatory syndrome in humans, induces a similar inflammatory phenotype, thus supporting the importance of OTULIN for restraining skin inflammation and maintaining immune homeostasis.
p53-mediated redox control promotes liver regeneration and maintains liver function in response to CCl

The p53 transcription factor coordinates wide-ranging responses to stress that contribute to its function as a tumour suppressor. The responses to p53 induction are complex and range from mediating the elimination of stressed or damaged cells to promoting survival and repair. These activities of p53 can modulate tumour development but may also play a role in pathological responses to stress such as tissue damage and repair. Using a p53 reporter mouse, we have previously detected strong induction of p53 activity in the liver of mice treated with the hepatotoxin carbon tetrachloride (CCl4). Here, we show that p53 functions to support repair and recovery from CCl4-mediated liver damage, control reactive oxygen species (ROS) and limit the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), in part through the activation of a detoxification cytochrome P450, CYP2A5 (CYP2A6 in humans). Our work demonstrates an important role for p53-mediated redox control in facilitating the hepatic regenerative response after damage and identifies CYP2A5/CYP2A6 as a mediator of this pathway with potential prognostic utility in human HCC.
FBXW11 contributes to stem-cell-like features and liver metastasis through regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 transcription in colorectal cancer

Colorectal tumorigenesis is a heterogeneous disease driven by multiple genetic and epigenetic alterations. F-box and WD repeat domain containing 11 (FBXW11) is a member of the F-box protein family that regulates the ubiquitination of key factors associated with tumor growth and aggressiveness. Our study aimed to explore the role of FBXW11 in the development and metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC). FBXW11 was overexpressed in colorectal tumor tissues and its overexpression was associated with a poor prognosis of CRC patients. The upregulation of FBXW11 not only promoted cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, but also contributed to maintaining stem-cell features in colorectal tumor cells. Further analysis revealed that FBXW11 targeted hypermethylated in cancer 1 (HIC1) and reduced its stability in CRC cells through ubiquitination. Moreover, the expression of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), a deacetylase in tumor cells was upregulated by FBXW11 via regulating HIC1 expression. The mouse xenograft models of CRC confirmed that FBXW11 knockdown impeded colorectal tumor growth and liver metastasis in vivo. In summary, our study identified FBXW11 as an oncogenic factor that contributed to stem-cell-like properties and liver metastasis in CRC via regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 expression. These results provide a rationale for the development of FBXW11-targeting drugs for CRC patients.
MYH9 is crucial for stem cell-like properties in non-small cell lung cancer by activating mTOR signaling

The fatality rate of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been high due to the existence of cancer stem cells (CSCs). Non-muscle myosin heavy chain 9 (MYH9) can promote the progression of various tumors, but its effect on the stem cell-like characteristics of lung cancer cells (LCCs) has not been clarified. Our research found that the stemness characteristics of LCCs were significantly enhanced by the overexpression of MYH9, and the knockout of MYH9 had the opposite effects. The in vivo with inhibitor blebbistatin further confirmed the effect of MYH9 on the stem cell-like behavior of LCCs. Furthermore, western blotting showed that the expression level of CSCs markers (CD44, SOX2, Nanog, CD133, and OCT4) was also regulated by MYH9. Mechanistic studies have shown that MYH9 regulates stem cell-like features of LCCs by regulating the mTOR signaling pathway, which was supported by sphere formation experiments after LCCs were treated with inhibitors Rapamycin and CHIR-99021. Importantly, high expression of MYH9 in lung cancer is positively correlated with poor clinical prognosis and is an independent risk factor for patients with NSCLC.
Paracrine activity of adipose derived stem cells on limbal epithelial stem cells

Limbal stem cells deficiency (LSCD) is an eye disease caused by the loss of stem cells in the corneal limbus as a succession of an injury due physical, biological, or chemical agents. Current therapies of LSCD are focused on the transplantation of donor corneas or tissue equivalents produced from autologous limbal stem cells. Every year there are waiting millions of patients for the cornea transplantation all over the world and the list is growing due to the relatively low number of cornea donors. On the other hand, the transplantation of tissue or cells into the recipient’s body is associated with the higher risk of possible side effects. The possibility of the application of an indirect treatment using the properties of the paracrine activity of stem cells, would be beneficial for the patients with transplant failures. This study was to evaluate the paracrine effect of mesenchymal stem cells derived from adipose tissue (ADSC) on the viability of limbal epithelial stem cells (LESC). The paracrine effect was assessed by treating LESC with conditioned medium collected from ADSC culture. Cell viability, cytotoxicity, apoptosis and proliferation were evaluated using in vitro assays in standard conditions and induced inflammation. After the exposure to the examined conditions, the expression of genes related to pro- and anti- inflammatory factors was evaluated and compared to the secretion of selected cytokines by ELISA test. Moreover, the changes in LESC phenotype were assessed using of phenotype microarrays. Our findings suggest that paracrine activity of ADSC on LESC promotes its proliferation and has a potential role in mitigation of the adverse impact of inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide.
Effect of AAV-mediated overexpression of ATF5 and downstream targets of an integrated stress response in murine skeletal muscle

We previously reported that growth promoter-induced skeletal muscle hypertrophy co-ordinately upregulated expression of genes associated with an integrated stress response (ISR), as well as potential ISR regulators. We therefore used Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)-mediated overexpression of these genes, individually or in combination, in mouse skeletal muscle to test whether they induced muscle hypertrophy. AAV of each target gene was injected into mouse Tibialis anterior (TA) and effects on skeletal muscle growth determined 28 days later. Individually, AAV constructs for Arginase-2 (Arg2) and Activating transcription factor-5 (Atf5) reduced hindlimb muscle weights and upregulated expression of genes associated with an ISR. AAV-Atf5 also decreased Myosin heavy chain (MyHC)-IIB mRNA, but increased MyHC-IIA and isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (Idh2) mRNA, suggesting ATF5 is a novel transcriptional regulator of Idh2. AAV-Atf5 reduced the size of both TA oxidative and glycolytic fibres, without affecting fibre-type proportions, whereas Atf5 combined with Cebpg (CCAAT enhancer binding protein-gamma) only reduced the size of glycolytic fibres and tended to increase the proportion of oxidative fibres. It is likely that persistent Atf5 overexpression maintains activation of the ISR, thereby reducing protein synthesis and/or increasing protein degradation and possibly apoptosis, resulting in inhibition of muscle growth, with overexpression of Arg2 having a similar effect.
CD73-mediated adenosine production by CD8 T cell-derived extracellular vesicles constitutes an intrinsic mechanism of immune suppression

Immune cells at sites of inflammation are continuously activated by local antigens and cytokines, and regulatory mechanisms must be enacted to control inflammation. The stepwise hydrolysis of extracellular ATP by ectonucleotidases CD39 and CD73 generates adenosine, a potent immune suppressor. Here we report that human effector CD8 T cells contribute to adenosine production by releasing CD73-containing extracellular vesicles upon activation. These extracellular vesicles have AMPase activity, and the resulting adenosine mediates immune suppression independently of regulatory T cells. In addition, we show that extracellular vesicles isolated from the synovial fluid of patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis contribute to T cell suppression in a CD73-dependent manner. Our results suggest that the generation of adenosine upon T cell activation is an intrinsic mechanism of human effector T cells that complements regulatory T cell-mediated suppression in the inflamed tissue. Finally, our data underscore the role of immune cell-derived extracellular vesicles in the control of immune responses.
Vezatin regulates seizures by controlling AMPAR-mediated synaptic activity

Although many studies have explored the mechanism of epilepsy, it remains unclear and deserves further investigation. Vezatin has been reported to be a synaptic regulatory protein involved in regulating neuronal synaptic transmission (NST). However, the role of vezatin in epilepsy remains unknown. Therefore, the aims of this study are to investigate the underlying roles of vezatin in epilepsy. In this study, vezatin expression was increased in hippocampal tissues from pilocarpine (PILO)-induced epileptic mice and a Mg2+-free medium-induced in vitro seizure-like model. Vezatin knockdown suppressed seizure activity in PILO-induced epileptic mice. Mechanistically, vezatin knockdown suppressed AMPAR-mediated synaptic events in epileptic mice and downregulated the surface expression of the AMPAR GluA1 subunit (GluA1). Interestingly, vezatin knockdown decreased the phosphorylation of GluA1 at serine 845 and reduced protein kinase A (PKA) phosphorylation; when PKA phosphorylation was suppressed by H-89 (a selective inhibitor of PKA phosphorylation) in vitro, the effects of vezatin knockdown on reducing the phosphorylation of GluA1 at serine 845 and the surface expression of GluA1 were blocked. Finally, we investigated the pattern of vezatin in brain tissues from patients with temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), and we found that vezatin expression was also increased in patients with TLE. In summary, the vezatin expression pattern is abnormal in individuals with epilepsy, and vezatin regulates seizure activity by affecting AMPAR-mediated NST and the surface expression of GluA1, which is involved in PKA-mediated phosphorylation of GluA1 at serine 845, indicating that vezatin-mediated regulation of epileptic seizures represents a novel target for epilepsy.
GP73-mediated secretion of AFP and GP73 promotes proliferation and metastasis of hepatocellular carcinoma cells

Golgi protein 73 (GP73) and alpha fetoprotein (AFP) serve as biomarkers for the diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and their serum levels correlate with patients' outcomes. However, the mechanisms underlying these correlations are unknown. Here we show that GP73 increased the secretion of AFP through direct binding to AFP, thereby promoting the proliferation and metastasis of HCC cells that expressed AFP and its receptor (AFPR). Extracellular GP73 contributed to the proliferation and metastasis of HCC cells independent of AFP and AFPR. Moreover, extracellular AFP and GP73 synergized to enhance the malignant phenotype of HCC cells. Furthermore, extracellular GP73 and AFP inhibited the antitumor effects of sorafenib and synergistically increased the drug resistance of HCC cells. These findings, which reveal the mechanism of GP73-mediated secretion of AFP and its effects on the malignant phenotype of HCC cells, provide a comprehensive theoretical basis for the diagnosis and treatment of HCC and identify potential drug targets.
Age-related mitochondrial alterations in brain and skeletal muscle of the YAC128 model of Huntington disease

Npj Aging and Mechanisms of Disease volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 26 (2021) Cite this article. Mitochondrial dysfunction and bioenergetics failure are common pathological hallmarks in Huntington's disease (HD) and aging. In the present study, we used the YAC128 murine model of HD to examine the effects of mutant huntingtin on mitochondrial parameters related to aging in brain and skeletal muscle. We have conducted a cross-sectional natural history study of mitochondrial DNA changes in the YAC128 mouse. Here, we first show that the mitochondrial volume fraction appears to increase in the axons and dendrite regions adjacent to the striatal neuron cell bodies in old mice. Mitochondrial DNA copy number (mtDNAcn) was used as a proxy measure for mitochondrial biogenesis and function. We observed that the mtDNAcn changes significantly with age and genotype in a tissue-specific manner. We found a positive correlation between aging and the mtDNAcn in striatum and skeletal muscle but not in cortex. Notably, the YAC128 mice had lower mtDNAcn in cortex and skeletal muscle. We further show that mtDNA deletions are present in striatal and skeletal muscle tissue in both young and aged YAC128 and WT mice. Tracking gene expression levels cross-sectionally in mice allowed us to identify contributions of age and genotype to transcriptional variance in mitochondria-related genes. These findings provide insights into the role of mitochondrial dynamics in HD pathogenesis in both brain and skeletal muscle, and suggest that mtDNAcn in skeletal muscle tissue may be a potential biomarker that should be investigated further in human HD.
Induction of SREBP1 degradation coupled with suppression of SREBP1-mediated lipogenesis impacts the response of EGFR mutant NSCLC cells to osimertinib

Emergence of acquired resistance to osimertinib (AZD9291), the first-approved third-generation EGFR inhibitor that selectively and irreversibly inhibits the activating EGFR mutations and the resistant T790M mutation, is a giant and urgent clinical challenge. Fully understanding the biology underlying the response of EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to osimertinib is the foundation for development of mechanism-driven strategies to overcome acquired resistance to osimertinib or other third-generation EGFR inhibitors. This study focused on tackling this important issue by elucidating the critical role of sterol regulatory element-binding protein 1 (SREBP1) degradation in conferring the response of EGFR mutant NSCLC cells to osimertinib and by validating the strategy via directly targeting SREBP1 for overcoming osimertinib acquired resistance. Osimertinib facilitated degradation of the mature form of SREBP1 (mSREBP1) in a GSK3/FBXW7-dependent manner and reduced protein levels of its regulated genes in EGFR-mutant NSCLC cells/tumors accompanied with suppression of lipogenesis. Once resistant, EGFR-mutant NSCLC cell lines possessed elevated levels of mSREBP1, which were resistant to osimertinib modulation. Both genetic and pharmacological inhibition of SREBP1 sensitized osimertinib-resistant cells and tumors to osimertinib primarily through enhancing Bim-dependent induction of apoptosis, whereas enforced expression of ectopic SREBP1 in sensitive EGFR-mutant NSCLC cells compromised osimertinib's cell-killing effects. Collectively, we have demonstrated a novel connection between osimertinib and SREBP1 degradation and its impact on the response of EGFR mutant NSCLC cells to osimertinib and suggested an effective strategy for overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib, and possibly other EGFR inhibitors, via targeting SREBP1.
Posttransplant blockade of CXCR4 improves leukemia complete remission rates and donor stem cell engraftment without aggravating GVHD

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) is a promising therapeutic option for hematological malignancies, but relapse resulting predominantly from residual disease in the bone marrow (BM) remains the major cause of treatment failure. Using immunodeficient mice grafted with laboratory-generated human B-ALL, our previous study suggested that leukemia cells within the BM are resistant to graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) effects and that mobilization with CXCR4 antagonists may dislodge leukemia cells from the BM, enabling them to be destroyed by GVL effects. In this study, we extended this approach to patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and murine T-ALL and AML models to determine its clinical relevance and effects on GVHD and donor hematopoietic engraftment. We found that posttransplant treatment with the CXCR4 antagonist AMD3100 significantly improved the eradication of leukemia cells in the BM in PDX mice grafted with B-ALL cells from multiple patients. AMD3100 also significantly improved GVL effects in murine T-ALL and AML models and promoted donor hematopoietic engraftment in mice following nonmyeloablative allo-HCT. Furthermore, posttransplant treatment with AMD3100 had no detectable deleterious effect related to acute or chronic GVHD. These findings provide important preclinical data supporting the initiation of clinical trials exploring combination therapy with CXCR4 antagonists and allo-HCT.
Cofilin1 oxidation links oxidative distress to mitochondrial demise and neuronal cell death

Many cell death pathways, including apoptosis, regulated necrosis, and ferroptosis, are relevant for neuronal cell death and share common mechanisms such as the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and mitochondrial damage. Here, we present the role of the actin-regulating protein cofilin1 in regulating mitochondrial pathways in oxidative neuronal death. Cofilin1 deletion in neuronal HT22 cells exerted increased mitochondrial resilience, assessed by quantification of mitochondrial ROS production, mitochondrial membrane potential, and ATP levels. Further, cofilin1-deficient cells met their energy demand through enhanced glycolysis, whereas control cells were metabolically impaired when challenged by ferroptosis. Further, cofilin1 was confirmed as a key player in glutamate-mediated excitotoxicity and associated mitochondrial damage in primary cortical neurons. Using isolated mitochondria and recombinant cofilin1, we provide a further link to toxicity-related mitochondrial impairment mediated by oxidized cofilin1. Our data revealed that the detrimental impact of cofilin1 on mitochondria depends on the oxidation of cysteine residues at positions 139 and 147. Overall, our findings show that cofilin1 acts as a redox sensor in oxidative cell death pathways of ferroptosis, and also promotes glutamate excitotoxicity. Protective effects by cofilin1 inhibition are particularly attributed to preserved mitochondrial integrity and function. Thus, interfering with the oxidation and pathological activation of cofilin1 may offer an effective therapeutic strategy in neurodegenerative diseases.
Organoids as host models for infection biology "“ a review of methods

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Infectious diseases are a major threat worldwide. With the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance and emergence of new potential pathogens, a better understanding of the infection process is urgently needed. Over the last century, the development of in vitro and in vivo models has led to remarkable contributions to the current knowledge in the field of infection biology. However, applying recent advances in organoid culture technology to research infectious diseases is now taking the field to a higher level of complexity. Here, we describe the current methods available for the study of infectious diseases using organoid cultures.
5-IP is a GPCR messenger mediating neural control of synaptotagmin-dependent insulin exocytosis and glucose homeostasis

5-diphosphoinositol pentakisphosphate (5-IP7) is a signalling metabolite linked to various cellular processes. How extracellular stimuli elicit 5-IP7 signalling remains unclear. Here we show that 5-IP7 in Î² cells mediates parasympathetic stimulation of synaptotagmin-7 (Syt7)-dependent insulin release. Mechanistically, vagal stimulation and activation of muscarinic acetylcholine receptors triggers GÎ±q"“PLC"“PKCâˆ’PKD-dependent signalling and activates IP6K1, the 5-IP7 synthase. Whereas both 5-IP7 and its precursor IP6 compete with PIP2 for binding to Syt7, Ca2+ selectively binds 5-IP7 with high affinity, freeing Syt7 to enable fusion of insulin-containing vesicles with the cell membrane. Î²-cell-specific IP6K1 deletion diminishes insulin secretion and glucose clearance elicited by muscarinic stimulation, whereas mice carrying a phosphorylation-mimicking, hyperactive IP6K1 mutant display augmented insulin release, congenital hyperinsulinaemia and obesity. These phenotypes are absent in mice lacking Syt7. Our study proposes a new conceptual framework for inositol pyrophosphate physiology in which 5-IP7 acts as a GPCR second messenger at the interface between peripheral nervous system and metabolic organs, transmitting Gq-coupled GPCR stimulation to unclamp Syt7-dependent, and perhaps other, exocytotic events.
De novo biosynthesis of bioactive isoflavonoids by engineered yeast cell factories

Isoflavonoids comprise a class of plant natural products with great nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and agricultural significance. Their low abundance in nature and structural complexity however hampers access to these phytochemicals through traditional crop-based manufacturing or chemical synthesis. Microbial bioproduction therefore represents an attractive alternative. Here, we engineer the metabolism of Saccharomyces cerevisiae to become a platform for efficient production of daidzein, a core chemical scaffold for isoflavonoid biosynthesis, and demonstrate its application towards producing bioactive glucosides from glucose, following the screening-reconstruction-application engineering framework. First, we rebuild daidzein biosynthesis in yeast and its production is then improved by 94-fold through screening biosynthetic enzymes, identifying rate-limiting steps, implementing dynamic control, engineering substrate trafficking and fine-tuning competing metabolic processes. The optimized strain produces up to 85.4"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1 of daidzein and introducing plant glycosyltransferases in this strain results in production of bioactive puerarin (72.8"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1) and daidzin (73.2"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1). Our work provides a promising step towards developing synthetic yeast cell factories for de novo biosynthesis of value-added isoflavonoids and the multi-phased framework may be extended to engineer pathways of complex natural products in other microbial hosts.
Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
A simple detection method for the serum sFLT1 protein in preeclampsia

In normal pregnancy, the soluble form of FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFLT1)/ vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 (sVEGFR-1), a VEGF-trapping protein, is expressed in trophoblasts of the placenta, suggesting that it plays an important role in the physiological barrier between fetal and maternal angiogenesis, when stimulated with VEGF-A. In pathological conditions such as preeclampsia (PE), sFLT1 protein is abnormally overexpressed in trophoblasts and secreted into the serum, which could cause hypertension and proteinuria on the maternal side and growth retardation on the fetal side. Detection of an abnormal increase in serum sFLT1 during the early to middle stages of PE is essential for proper initiation of medical care. To carry out this screening for sFLT1, we developed an easier and relatively low-cost sandwich-type ELISA method using a single mixture of human serum sample with an anti-FLT1 antibody and heparin-beads, namely heparin-beads-coupled ELISA (HB-ELISA). This method takes only about 2Â h, and the sFLT1 values were similar levels with commercially available recent ELISA kits: the serum sFLT1 protein was approximately 4.3-fold increased in severe PE compared with those in normal pregnancy.
Hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis chronic kidney disease stage 5

Hip fracture is a significant health problem and is associated with increased mortality. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are more at risk of hip fracture than the general population, but the hip fracture risk is not evident among non-dialysis CKD stage 5 patients. This study aims to assess the risk of hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 comparing to those with CKD stages 1"“4. Patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 and CKD stages 1"“4 were retrieved from Taiwan longitudinal health insurance database 2011"“2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018 for the development of hip fractures. We analyze the risk of hip fracture of propensity score-matched patients with CKD stage 5 compared to patients with CKD stages 1"“4 using stepwise Cox regression and competing risks regression. We analyzed 5649 propensity score-matched non-dialysis CKD 1"“4 patients and non-dialysis CKD 5 patients between 2011 and 2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018, 229 (4.1%) of CKD 1"“4 patients in 21,899 patient-year, and 290 (5.1%) of CKD 5 patients had hip fractures in 18,137 patient-year. CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. The adjusted HR was 1.53 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54) in the Cox regression with adjustments for age, gender, comorbidity, and history of fracture. In the competing risks regression, the subdistribution hazard ratio was 1.29 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54). Female gender, age, history of fractures, and Charlson"“Deyo comorbidity index were independently associated with increased hip fracture risks. Non-dialysis CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. This association is independent of patients' age, female gender, history of fractures, and comorbidities.
Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
SCIENCE

