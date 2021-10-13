CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Localizing sensory processing sensitivity and its subdomains within its relevant trait space: a data-driven approach

By Taraneh Attary
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSensitivity arising from enhanced processing of external and internal stimuli or sensory processing sensitivity (SPS) is known to be present in a sizable portion of theÂ population. Yet a clear localization of SPS and its subdomains with respect to other relevant traits is currently lacking. Here, we used a data-driven approach including hierarchical clustering, t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) and graph learning to portrait SPS as measured by Highly Sensitive Person Scale (HSPS) in relation to the Big-Five Inventory (neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness) as well as to shyness, alexithymia, autism quotient, anxiety, and depression (11 total traits) using data from more than 800 participants. Analysis revealed SPS subdomains to be divided between two trait clusters with questions related to aesthetic sensitivity (AES) falling within a cluster of mainly positive traits and neighbored by openness while questions addressing ease of excitation (EOE) and low sensory threshold (LST) to be mostly contained within a cluster of negative traits and neighbored by neuroticism. A similar spread across clusters was seen for questions addressing autism consistent with it being a spectrum disorder, in contrast, alexithymia subdomains were closely fit within the negative cluster. Together, our results support the view of SPS as a distinct yet non-unitary trait and provide insights for further refinements of the current SPS concept and scales.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Methods in organoids: a model that goes beyond our imagination

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Over the past decade, adult stem cell-derived organoid systems have extended into diverse fields of biomedical science: the applications range from use as a model system for the basic biology of internal organs to a new platform for human biology, enabling the live biobanking of patient samples of cancer and other diseases, genetic engineering, image-based screening, genomics, and studies of infection biology1. Despite the rapid progress of the field, organoid technology has thus far been utilized only by a few leading laboratories and early adopters. It often takes years of trial and error to set up, since the cultures depend on complex growth factor cocktails, the handling of organoids needs extensive training, and obtaining human samples requires ethical permissions and collaboration with clinicians. More importantly, the potential of the system will not be fully realized while unpublished know-how and trade secrets form a barrier for newcomers to the field. In this special issue, a group of expert teams have therefore made a joint effort to share the methodological details of various organoid applications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Mouse Dspp frameshift model of human dentinogenesis imperfecta

Non-syndromic inherited defects of tooth dentin are caused by two classes of dominant negative/gain-of-function mutations in dentin sialophosphoprotein (DSPP): 5"² mutations affecting an N-terminal targeting sequence and 3"² mutations that shift translation into the"‰âˆ’"‰1 reading frame. DSPP defects cause an overlapping spectrum of phenotypes classified as dentin dysplasia type II and dentinogenesis imperfecta types II and III. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we generated a Dsppâˆ’1fs mouse model by introducing a FLAG-tag followed by a single nucleotide deletion that translated 493 extraneous amino acids before termination. Developing incisors and/or molars from this mouse and a DsppP19L mouse were characterized by morphological assessment, bSEM, nanohardness testing, histological analysis, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. DsppP19L dentin contained dentinal tubules but grew slowly and was softer and less mineralized than the wild-type. DsppP19L incisor enamel was softer than normal, while molar enamel showed reduced rod/interrod definition. Dsppâˆ’1fs dentin formation was analogous to reparative dentin: it lacked dentinal tubules, contained cellular debris, and was significantly softer and thinner than Dspp+/+ and DsppP19L dentin. The Dsppâˆ’1fs incisor enamel appeared normal and was comparable to the wild-type in hardness. We conclude that 5"² and 3"² Dspp mutations cause dental malformations through different pathological mechanisms and can be regarded as distinct disorders.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

New Approach Enables Ultra-Sensitive Exosome Biosensing

When it comes to cancer detection, size matters. Traditional diagnostic imaging cannot detect tumors smaller than a certain size, causing missed opportunities for early detection and treatment. Circulating tumor exosomes are especially small cancer biomarkers and easy to miss. These nanovesicles are composed of molecules that reflect the parental cells. But, because they are tiny (~30-150nm in diameter) and complex, the precise detection of exosome-carried biomarkers with molecular specificity is elusive.
CANCER
informs.org

New Research Finds New Data-driven Approaches Would Improve How FDA Monitors Safety of Approved Existing Drugs

The current approaches to monitoring FDA drugs post-market suffer critical drawbacks. Using robust data-driven approaches the FDA can identify adverse effects of drugs in a more timely and reliable manner. This method can improve the regulatory decision-making process and enhance public safety. The researchers prove their point by analyzing post-market...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Functioning Autism#Data Driven#The#Hsps#The Big Five Inventory
Nature.com

Ensemble classification and segmentation for intracranial metastatic tumors on MRI images based on 2D U-nets

The extraction of brain tumor tissues in 3D Brain Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) plays an important role in diagnosis before the gamma knife radiosurgery (GKRS). In this article, the post-contrast T1 whole-brain MRI images had been collected by Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TVGH) and stored in DICOM format (dated from 1999 to 2018). The proposed method starts with the active contour model to get the region of interest (ROI) automatically and enhance the image contrast. The segmentation models are trained by MRI images with tumors to avoid imbalanced data problem under model construction. In order to achieve this objective, a two-step ensemble approach is used to establish such diagnosis, first, classify whether there is any tumor in the image, and second, segment the intracranial metastatic tumors by ensemble neural networks based on 2D U-Net architecture. The ensemble for classification and segmentation simultaneously also improves segmentation accuracy. The result of classification achieves a F1-measure of \(75.64\%\), while the result of segmentation achieves an IoU of \(84.83\%\) and a DICE score of \(86.21\%\). Significantly reduce the time for manual labeling from 30Â min to 18Â s per patient.
CANCER
Nature.com

Optimizing the use of acoustic materials in office buildings

Office space designers encounter a challenge in identifying the optimal set of noise control materials to improve the acoustic quality while keeping the cost of selected acoustic materials to a minimum. To address this challenge, this paper presents a novel optimization model that provides the capability of minimizing the cost of acoustic materials while satisfying all designer-specified acoustic quality requirements. The model is developed in five main stages that focus on (1) identifying the correlated designer decisions that influence the model objective function; (2) formulating an optimization objective function; (3) identifying the model constraints that are organized into acoustic quality and materials selection constraints; (4) implementing the model using genetic algorithms (GA); and (5) evaluating the performance of the model using an office space design that is under construction to assess and improve the model feasibility and performance. The outcome of the performance evaluation stage illustrates the novel capabilities of the developed model in identifying the optimal selections for the type and area of acoustic material for each surface in the office space that achieve the desired acoustic quality while keeping the cost of selected acoustic materials to a minimum.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

A new opportunity for the emerging tellurium semiconductor: making resistive switching devices

The development of the resistive switching cross-point array as the next-generation platform for high-density storage, in-memory computing and neuromorphic computing heavily relies on the improvement of the two component devices, volatile selector and nonvolatile memory, which have distinct operating current requirements. The perennial current-volatility dilemma that has been widely faced in various device implementations remains a major bottleneck. Here, we show that the device based on electrochemically active, low-thermal conductivity and low-melting temperature semiconducting tellurium filament can solve this dilemma, being able to function as either selector or memory in respective desired current ranges. Furthermore, we demonstrate one-selector-one-resistor behavior in a tandem of two identical Te-based devices, indicating the potential of Te-based device as a universal array building block. These nonconventional phenomena can be understood from a combination of unique electrical-thermal properties in Te. Preliminary device optimization efforts also indicate large and unique design space for Te-based resistive switching devices.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy