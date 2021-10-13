Evaluating the coating process of titanium dioxide nanoparticles and sodium tripolyphosphate on cucumbers under chilling condition to extend the shelf-life
Cucumber is a highly perishable fruit, that can easily suffer from water loss, condensation, shriveling, yellowing and decay. The present investigation aim was to extending the shelf-life of cucumber using eco-friendly sodium tripolyphosphate and nano-material. Decay; hardness; succinate dehydrogenase activity (SDH); condensation and shriveling rates; and visual quality assessments of cucumbers fruits were evaluated during 21Â days of storage period at 10Â Â°C. There was a slight incidence of decay among (Chitosan/Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles) CS-TiO2 and (Chitosan/Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles/Sodium Tripolyphosphate) CS-TiO2-STP samples, which reported the lowest decay incidence 2.21% in CS-TiO2, while CS-TiO2-STP did not show any decay at end of storage period. CS-TiO2-STP recorded the lowest value in SDH activity 0.08 âˆ†ODÂ minâˆ’1Â mgÂ proteinâˆ’1. Very slight hardness, water condensation, and shriveling were detected in CS-TiO2 samples, while CS-TiO2-STP was the lowest compared with other SC samples and control. In general, CS-TiO2-STP treatment was found most potential to enhance the postharvest shelf life of cucumber throughout the storage period up to 21Â day.www.nature.com
