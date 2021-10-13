CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Evaluating the coating process of titanium dioxide nanoparticles and sodium tripolyphosphate on cucumbers under chilling condition to extend the shelf-life

By Mahmoud Helal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCucumber is a highly perishable fruit, that can easily suffer from water loss, condensation, shriveling, yellowing and decay. The present investigation aim was to extending the shelf-life of cucumber using eco-friendly sodium tripolyphosphate and nano-material. Decay; hardness; succinate dehydrogenase activity (SDH); condensation and shriveling rates; and visual quality assessments of cucumbers fruits were evaluated during 21Â days of storage period at 10Â Â°C. There was a slight incidence of decay among (Chitosan/Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles) CS-TiO2 and (Chitosan/Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles/Sodium Tripolyphosphate) CS-TiO2-STP samples, which reported the lowest decay incidence 2.21% in CS-TiO2, while CS-TiO2-STP did not show any decay at end of storage period. CS-TiO2-STP recorded the lowest value in SDH activity 0.08 âˆ†ODÂ minâˆ’1Â mgÂ proteinâˆ’1. Very slight hardness, water condensation, and shriveling were detected in CS-TiO2 samples, while CS-TiO2-STP was the lowest compared with other SC samples and control. In general, CS-TiO2-STP treatment was found most potential to enhance the postharvest shelf life of cucumber throughout the storage period up to 21Â day.

Nature.com

ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gastric cancer stem cells survive in stress environments via their autophagy system

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) play an important role in the progression of carcinoma and have a high potential for survival in stress environments. However, the mechanisms of survival potential of CSCs have been unclear. The aim of this study was to clarify the significance of autophagy systems of CSCs under stress environments. Four gastric cancer cell line were used. Side population (SP) cells were sorted from the parent cells, as CSC rich cells. The expression of stem cell markers was examined by RT-PCR. The viability of cancer cells under starvation and hypoxia was evaluated. The expression level of the autophagy molecule LC3B-II was examined by western blot. The numbers of autophagosomes and autolysosomes were counted by electron microscope. SP cells of OCUM-12 showed a higher expression of stem cell markers and higher viability in starvation and hypoxia. Western blot and electron microscope examinations indicated that the autophagy was more induced in SP cells than in parent cells. The autophagy inhibitor significantly decreased the viability under the stress environments. These findings suggested that Cancer stem cells of gastric cancer might maintain their viability via the autophagy system. Autophagy inhibitors might be a promising therapeutic agent for gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Discovery of novel DprE1 inhibitors via computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening

Decaprenylphosphoryl-Î²-D-ribose oxidase (DprE1) plays important roles in the biosynthesis of mycobacterium cell wall. DprE1 inhibitors have shown great potentials in the development of new regimens for tuberculosis (TB) treatment. In this study, an integrated molecular modeling strategy, which combined computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening, was employed to identify potential DprE1 inhibitors. Two lead compounds (B2 and H3) that could inhibit DprE1 and thus kill Mycobacterium smegmatis in vitro were identified. Moreover, compound H3 showed potent inhibitory activity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis in vitro (MICMtb"‰="‰1.25"‰Î¼M) and low cytotoxicity against mouse embryo fibroblast NIH-3T3 cells. Our research provided an effective strategy to discover novel anti-TB lead compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tailoring the properties of quantum dot-micropillars by ultrafast optical injection of free charge carriers

We review recent studies of cavity switching induced by the optical injection of free carriers in micropillar cavities containing quantum dots. Using the quantum dots as a broadband internal light source and a streak camera as detector, we track the resonance frequencies for a large set of modes with picosecond time resolution. We report a record-fast switch-on time constant (1.5"‰ps) and observe major transient modifications of the modal structure of the micropillar on the 10"‰ps time scale: mode crossings are induced by a focused symmetric injection of free carriers, while a lifting of several mode degeneracies is observed when off-axis injection breaks the rotational symmetry of the micropillar. We show theoretically and experimentally that cavity switching can be used to tailor the dynamic properties of the coupled QD"“cavity system. We report the generation of ultrashort spontaneous emission pulses (as short as 6"‰ps duration) by a collection of frequency-selected QDs in a switched pillar microcavity. These pulses display a very small coherence length, attractive for ultrafast speckle-free imaging. Moreover, the control of QD-mode coupling on the 10"‰ps time scale establishes cavity switching as an appealing resource for quantum photonics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation and HDAC1 up-regulation are associated with adverse consequences in obstructive sleep apnea patients

The aim of this study is to determine the roles of global histone acetylation (Ac)/methylation (me), their modifying enzymes, and gene-specific histone enrichment in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Global histone modifications, and their modifying enzyme expressions were assessed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from 56 patients with OSA and 16 matched subjects with primary snoring (PS). HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was assessed in another cohort (28 OSA, 8 PS). Both global histone H3K23Ac and H3K36Ac expressions were decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. H3K23Ac expressions were further decreased in OSA patients with prevalent hypertension. HDAC1 expressions were higher in OSA patients, especially in those with excessive daytime sleepiness, and reduced after more than 6Â months of continuous positive airway pressure treatment. H3K79me3 expression was increased in those with high C-reactive protein levels. Decreased KDM6B protein expressions were noted in those with a high hypoxic load, and associated with a higher risk for incident cardiovascular events or hypertension. HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. In vitro intermittent hypoxia with re-oxygenation stimuli resulted in HDAC1 over-expression and HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac under-expression, while HDAC1 inhibitor, SAHA, reversed oxidative stress through inhibiting NOX1. In conclusions, H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation is associated with the development of hypertension and disease severity in sleep-disordered breathing patients, probably through up-regulation of HDAC1, while H3K79 hypermethylation is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, probably through down-regulation of KDM6B.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Friction modulation in limbless, three-dimensional gaits and heterogeneous terrains

Motivated by a possible convergence of terrestrial limbless locomotion strategies ultimately determined by interfacial effects, we show how both 3D gait alterations and locomotory adaptations to heterogeneous terrains can be understood through the lens of local friction modulation. Via an effective-friction modeling approach, compounded by 3D simulations, the emergence and disappearance of a range of locomotory behaviors observed in nature is systematically explained in relation to inhabited environments. Our approach also simplifies the treatment of terrain heterogeneity, whereby even solid obstacles may be seen as high friction regions, which we confirm against experiments of snakes 'diffracting' while traversing rows of posts, similar to optical waves. We further this optic analogy by illustrating snake refraction, reflection and lens focusing. We use these insights to engineer surface friction patterns and demonstrate passive snake navigation in complex topographies. Overall, our study outlines a unified view that connects active and passive 3D mechanics with heterogeneous interfacial effects to explain a broad set of biological observations, and potentially inspire engineering design.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new opportunity for the emerging tellurium semiconductor: making resistive switching devices

The development of the resistive switching cross-point array as the next-generation platform for high-density storage, in-memory computing and neuromorphic computing heavily relies on the improvement of the two component devices, volatile selector and nonvolatile memory, which have distinct operating current requirements. The perennial current-volatility dilemma that has been widely faced in various device implementations remains a major bottleneck. Here, we show that the device based on electrochemically active, low-thermal conductivity and low-melting temperature semiconducting tellurium filament can solve this dilemma, being able to function as either selector or memory in respective desired current ranges. Furthermore, we demonstrate one-selector-one-resistor behavior in a tandem of two identical Te-based devices, indicating the potential of Te-based device as a universal array building block. These nonconventional phenomena can be understood from a combination of unique electrical-thermal properties in Te. Preliminary device optimization efforts also indicate large and unique design space for Te-based resistive switching devices.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Altered growth conditions more than reforestation counteracted forest biomass carbon emissions 1990"“2020

Understanding the carbon (C) balance in global forest is key for climate-change mitigation. However, land use and environmental drivers affecting global forest C fluxes remain poorly quantified. Here we show, following a counterfactual modelling approach based on global Forest Resource Assessments, that in 1990"“2020 deforestation is the main driver of forest C emissions, partly counteracted by increased forest growth rates under altered conditions: In the hypothetical absence of changes in forest (i) area, (ii) harvest or (iii) burnt area, global forest biomass would reverse from an actual cumulative net C source of c. 0.74 GtC to a net C sink of 26.9, 4.9 and 0.63 GtC, respectively. In contrast, (iv) without growth rate changes, cumulative emissions would be 7.4 GtC, i.e., 10 times higher. Because this sink function may be discontinued in the future due to climate-change, ending deforestation and lowering wood harvest emerge here as key climate-change mitigation strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergent abiotic spectral pathways unravel pathogen stress signals across species

Plant pathogens pose increasing threats to global food security, causing yield losses that exceed 30% in food-deficit regions. Xylella fastidiosa (Xf) represents the major transboundary plant pest and one of the world's most damaging pathogens in terms of socioeconomic impact. Spectral screening methods are critical to detect non-visual symptoms of early infection and prevent spread. However, the subtle pathogen-induced physiological alterations that are spectrally detectable are entangled with the dynamics of abiotic stresses. Here, using airborne spectroscopy and thermal scanning of areas covering more than one million trees of different species, infections and water stress levels, we reveal the existence of divergent pathogen- and host-specific spectral pathways that can disentangle biotic-induced symptoms. We demonstrate that uncoupling this biotic"“abiotic spectral dynamics diminishes the uncertainty in the Xf detection to below 6% across different hosts. Assessing these deviating pathways against another harmful vascular pathogen that produces analogous symptoms, Verticillium dahliae, the divergent routes remained pathogen- and host-specific, revealing detection accuracies exceeding 92% across pathosystems. These urgently needed hyperspectral methods advance early detection of devastating pathogens to reduce the billions in crop losses worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Boride-derived oxygen-evolution catalysts

Metal borides/borates have been considered promising as oxygen evolution reaction catalysts; however, to date, there is a dearth of evidence of long-term stability at practical current densities. Here we report a phase composition modulation approach to fabricate effective borides/borates-based catalysts. We find that metal borides in-situ formed metal borates are responsible for their high activity. This knowledge prompts us to synthesize NiFe-Boride, and to use it as a templating precursor to form an active NiFe-Borate catalyst. This boride-derived oxide catalyzes oxygen evolution with an overpotential of 167"‰mV at 10"‰mA/cm2 in 1"‰M KOH electrolyte and requires a record-low overpotential of 460"‰mV to maintain water splitting performance for over 400"‰h at current density of 1"‰A/cm2. We couple the catalyst with CO reduction in an alkaline membrane electrode assembly electrolyser, reporting stable C2H4 electrosynthesis at current density 200"‰mA/cm2 for over 80"‰h.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Heritability and genetic correlations of plasma metabolites of pigs with production, resilience and carcass traits under natural polymicrobial disease challenge

Metabolites in plasma of healthy nursery pigs were quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance. Heritabilities of metabolite concentration were estimated along with their phenotypic and genetic correlations with performance, resilience, and carcass traits in growing pigs exposed to a natural polymicrobial disease challenge. Variance components were estimated by GBLUP. Heritability estimates were low to moderate (0.11"‰Â±"‰0.08 to 0.19"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 14 metabolites, moderate to high (0.22"‰Â±"‰0.09 to 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 17 metabolites, and highest for l-glutamic acid (0.41"‰Â±"‰0.09) and hypoxanthine (0.42"‰Â±"‰0.08). Phenotypic correlation estimates of plasma metabolites with performance and carcass traits were generally very low. Significant genetic correlation estimates with performance and carcass traits were found for several measures of growth and feed intake. Interestingly the plasma concentration of oxoglutarate was genetically negatively correlated with treatments received across the challenge nursery and finisher (âˆ’Â 0.49"‰Â±"‰0.28; P"‰<"‰0.05) and creatinine was positively correlated with mortality in the challenge nursery (0.85"‰Â±"‰0.76; P"‰<"‰0.05). These results suggest that some plasma metabolite phenotypes collected from healthy nursery pigs are moderately heritable and genetic correlations with measures of performance and resilience after disease challenge suggest they may be potential genetic indicators of disease resilience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TM7SF2 regulates cell proliferation and apoptosis by activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer

Transmembrane 7 superfamily member 2 (TM7SF2) coding an enzyme involved in cholesterol metabolism has been found to be differentially expressed in kinds of tissues. Nevertheless, the role of TM7SF2 in the regulation of growth and progression among various cancers is unclear. In this study, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay, real-time RT-PCR and western blotting analysis were used to determine the TM7SF2 expression in cervical cancer tissues. Next, we used multiple methods to determine the ability of cell proliferation, migration, invasion, apoptosis, and cell cycle in cervical cancer cells after TM7SF2 modulation, such as CCK8 assay, colony formation assay, Transwell assay, wound healing assay, and flow cytometry. Our results revealed that upregulation of TM7SF2 facilitated cell proliferation and metastasis, suppressed cell apoptosis and prevented G0/G1 phase arrests in C33A and SiHa cells. Consistently, the opposite effects were observed after TM7SF2 knockout in cervical cancer cells. Further, we found that TM7SF2 participated in promoting tumorigenesis and progression via activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer, which can be partly reversed by Raf inhibitor LY3009120. Moreover, TM7SF2 overexpression contributed to enhancement of xenograft tumor growth in vivo. Our findings indicated that TM7SF2 plays a vital role in tumor promotion by involving in C-Raf/ERK activation. Therefore, TM7SF2 could serve as a therapeutic target in future cervical cancer treatment.
CANCER

